POTSDAM — Canton won its first boys Section 10 outdoor track and field championship on a rainy Friday at Potsdam High School while the host Sandstoners edged Norwood-Norfolk by three points to claim the girls title.
The meet started at 5 p.m. but a half-hour in there was a 90-minute delay as the athletes, coaches and spectators sat in the Potsdam gym waiting out a thunderstorm.
The Canton boys finished with 171 points and Potsdam was second at 135, followed by Gouverneur with 59.
Canton’s win was led by senior Nick Lyndaker, who won the Outstanding Runner award. Lyndaker won the 1,600-meter run on Thursday and added wins in the 800 and 3,200 Friday. He also ran on a winning 3,200 relay Thursday.
Canton’s Max Finley also won two events, claiming the boys steeplechase Wednesday and winning the 400 hurdles Friday.
He was trailing Malone’s Aiden Langdon heading into the final 100 meters but Langdon fell over a hurdle.
“I felt bad for him,” Finley said. “I was looking forward to a close race. I was kind of disappointed because I didn’t want to win like that, I wanted it to be a fight to the end.”
Canton also picked up a win in the high jump from 6-foot-7 Ayomi Odetoyinbo.
“I’m excited and I have great coaches,” Odetoyinbo said. “I wasn’t expecting to win. I’m really excited (about the state meet).”
The Golden Bears also won the 1,600 relay.
Potsdam’s girls finished with 113 points and Norwood-Norfolk was second with 110. Malone was third with 82 and Gouverneur was one point back at 81.
Leading Potsdam to the win was Izzy Shatraw, who won the 400 hurdles just before the rain delay and won the triple jump.
“For me it was mentally tough today in the triple jump,” Shatraw said. “I had not practiced in two weeks. I was kind of going for it and I did really bad until my last jump.”
Massena’s Aaron Binion won the 100 and then edged Potsdam’s Ansen Herrick for a win in the 200. The race was so close officials had to look at a photo of the finish to determine Binion won. Binion also was named Outstanding Sprinter.
“That was crazy,” Binion said of the 200 finish. “(Herrick) dived forward and I thought he got me. It was great competition. It was insane. I never pushed myself that far before. We’ve been rivaling for quite a while now.”
Herrick, who won two events Thursday, won the long jump and earned the Outstanding Jumper.
The Outstanding Thrower was Potsdam’s Harlee Besio, who won the discus Friday and the shot put Thursday.
Potsdam’s Theo Hughes won the pentathlon and Gouverneur won the 400 relay.
Malone’s Adyson King, an eighth-grader, was named the girls Outstanding Sprinter after winning the 200 Friday to join a win in the 400 on Thursday.
“I thought about the what-if’s of the 200, but I gave everything I had,” King said. “I knew I was running to my full capacity, so I felt good the whole way.”
King’s Malone teammate Ava Lilliock won the 100.
Tupper Lake’s Olivia Ellis won the pentathlon and was named the girls Outstanding Jumper.
OFA’s Ava Valcour won the shot put and the Outstanding Thrower.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen was named the Outstanding Runner after ending her local high school career with wins in the 800 and the 3,000, where she lapped several runners. She finished with four individual titles.
Potsdam won the girls 1,600 relay and Madrid-Waddington won the girls 400 relay.
