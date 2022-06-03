POTSDAM — Senior standouts got off to strong starts during the first full day of the Section 10 outdoor track and field championship meet Thursday at Potsdam High School.
The meet concludes with the second half of the events beginning at 5 p.m. today.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen, who will be heading to Clemson to compete at the NCAA Division I level in August, won the girls steeplechase Wednesday afternoon at Ogdensburg Free Academy and added a win in the 1,500 Thursday.
“(Steeplechase) is different,” Dinneen said. “I wish there were more people there yesterday but I am focused during my race. It’s exciting. It’s tough knowing I won’t be here with the team next year, but it will be good for me to step away and get better and be with better competition.”
Dinneen said she will be going to the national high school meet in Pennsylvania the week after the state meet to compete.
In addition to Dinneen the Flyers also won the girls 3,200-meter relay with Madison Carista, Rachel Hewey, Allie Snell and Sharon Colbert running.
The Flyers hope to win the team title and head into the second day with a two-point lead over Gouverneur (55-53).
Norwood-Norfolk’s girls team made posters and signs to hold up during teammate’s races.
“Our team has been really thinking about it all season,” Dinneen said. “You can see our posters. We are all coming together as a team and that’s helping us mentally to prepare for our races, knowing we have our teammates with us. It’s just a really good atmosphere to be around.”
The Canton boys also have hopes of a team title, which would be the first in program history.
After one day Canton leads the boys competition with 69 points and Potsdam is in second with 57 1/2.
Leading Canton’s efforts Thursday were seniors Nick Lyndaker and Max Finley
The duo combined with Miles Gendebien and Vincent Nelson-Fuse to lead Canton to a win in the 3,200 relay.
Finley won the steeplechase at OFA Wednesday and Lyndaker won the 1,600 Thursday.
“I ran a seven-second (personal record) 4:25 in the 1,600 and closed the (3,200 relay),” Lyndaker said. “I’ve found a lot more than I have a kick, with a lot of speed training workouts. (The team title) is our goal this year. We’ve never won one. It would be really fun. We’ve had our eyes set on that for a while.”
Potsdam’s boys were led by senior Ansen Herrick, who won four events last year and won the 400 and triple jump Wednesday.
“I won, so that’s pretty good,” Herrick said. “I didn’t break a school record or anything, but you can’t always do that. I had a good third (triple jump). I got some good arm swing. My first phase is good. I just need to work on the hop. Hopefully will work on that for states.”
Massena’s Ryan DeShane won the 110 hurdles and Potsdam’s Nolan Savage won the shot put in the boys competition.
Other girls champions Thursday included Madrid-Waddington’s Hailey Marcellus (100 hurdles), Malone’s Adyson King (400), Malone’s Adeline Chodat (high jump), Madrid-Waddington’s Kaitlyn Putman (discus) and Potsdam’s Lindy Betrus (long jump).
