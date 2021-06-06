Lyme and South Jefferson earned the top seed in their respective brackets as the Section 3 baseball seeds were released Sunday.
South Jefferson (14-3) is the first seed in the Class B-1 bracket and will play the winner of No. 9 Bishop Grimes and eight-seeded Oneida in quarterfinal play Tuesday. Lowville (11-5) is the fourth seed and hosts No. 5 Holland Patent (9-5) in a Tuesday quarterfinal in the B-2 tournament.
Lyme (12-3) will host the winner of No. 9 DeRuyter and No. 8 Hamilton on Tuesday in a Class D quarterfinal game. Copenhagen (12-5) is the second seed and will host seventh-seed Stockbridge Valley (5-7). The winner will take on the winner of third-seeded Poland (8-4) and No. 6 Belleville Henderson (8-8) in a Thursday semifinal.
In Class A, seventh-seeded Carthage (8-7) will host No. 10 Watertown (4-10) in an all-Frontier League first-round game Monday. The winner takes on second-seeded Whitesboro (12-2) in a Tuesday quarterfinal.
Beaver River (17-2) is the No. 2 seed in Class C-2 and hosts seventh-seeded Fabius-Pompey (6-7) in a Tuesday quarterfinal matchup. Thousand Islands (13-3) is the second seed in Class C-1 and hosts No. 7 Bishop Ludden (11-8) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. South Lewis (7-9) is the ninth seed and plays a Monday first-round game at No. 8 Westmoreland (5-6). The winner plays at top-seeded Cooperstown (11-1) in a Tuesday quarterfinal.
The split classes will not play in an overall final.
