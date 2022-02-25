Section 3 basketball
All Section 3 boys and girls Class A semifinal games slated for Friday were postponed due to winter weather and rescheduled for Monday.
Second-seeded Indian River (19-2) will now face No. 3 Bishop Ludden (16-4) in a girls basketball semifinal at 5 p.m. now at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College. The second semifinal between top-seeded Auburn (19-2) versus No. 5 Jamesville-DeWitt (15-7) is set for 7 p.m.
The winners will play in the sectional final slated for next Saturday at 5 p.m. at SRC Arena.
The two boys semifinal games of New Hartford versus Bishop Ludden and Syracuse Academy of Science against Jamesville-DeWitt will also be at SRC Arena.
