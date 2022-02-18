WATERTOWN — Joel Davis and his Watertown teammates got to experience a first for themselves Friday night, playing in a sectional basketball game, this time against a familiar foe.
After shaking off a slow start against rival Carthage, Davis and the Cyclones didn’t disappoint, pulling away in the second half to record a 58-52 victory in a Section 3 Class A first-round game in front of a spirited crowd at Case Middle School gymnasium.
Davis scored a game-high 28 points and hauled in 12 rebounds and Patrick Duah chipped in 17 points.
“It’s really special because last year we only had six games when I was a sophomore,” Duah said. “Now as a junior, this will be really fun. We’re stoked.”
Fourth-seeded Watertown (12-7) advances to host a quarterfinal Tuesday against either fifth-seeded Bishop Grimes or No. 12 Central Square at a time to be announced. No. 13 Carthage finishes at 8-13.
“It feels amazing to get another home game,” Davis said.
“I’ve got to give all the credit in the world to Carthage and coach (Jeff) Ventiquattro,” Watertown coach Ed Adams said. “They did exactly what they needed to do, they packed in the zone and their guards up front were matching up with our shooters, our 3-pointer shooters weren’t able to get shots off as easily as they normally do and it really made it hard on our big guys, too.”
The Cyclones played the Comets for the fourth time this season and faced each other for the third straight game.
Watertown won all four meetings, including a 73-36 triumph to claim the FL “A” Division playoff title last Friday at Jefferson Community College.
But this encounter proved to be much closer as Carthage raced out to a 10-0 lead and went on to build a 16-11 edge through the first quarter.
“They came out, they were ready to play,” Davis said of Carthage. “We came out like really dull, like we had no energy.”
“We had a good game plan going in, we executed it all week in practice,” Ventiquattro said. “We really rotated in our zone and forced them to take some long shots and we tried to rebound, they’re so tough inside. I thought our kids defensively played their best game of the year.”
But after the game was tied at 22 at halftime, Davis and the Cyclones began to take over in the third quarter, when he scored 11.
“It was just energy, we had the crowd, but we weren’t feeding it into our game the way we needed to,” Davis said.
“I think once we got past their 10-0 run early, (we) tying the game by halftime was a big win for us,” Adams said. “In the second half, we said we had to come out with more intensity, we have to work harder on defense and just secure the ball and take care of the ball better.”
Sophomore Seth Charlton provided Watertown with its first lead of the game, sinking three free throws 49 seconds into the second half for a 25-22 edge.
“In the second half we came out with more energy, we got rebounds and started making our layups,” Duah said. “And passing the ball, we just played better as a team.”
The Cyclones didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way. Davis scored the next eight points on four field goals, including moving in alone for a slam dunk to built a 33-28 lead with 2:52 left in the quarter.
“Joel is the key, he is our best player,” Adams said, “The guys around him are great players because of Joel, he makes everyone around him better. So Joel made some big, big shots for us and really won us the game at the end.”
Later, Davis converted on a conventional three-point play and Charlton added a deep 3-pointer as Watertown closed the period on a 13-5 surge for a 41-33 lead.
“We had a good game plan going in, we executed it all week in practice,” Ventiquattro said. “We really rotated in our zone and forced them to take some long shots and we tried to rebound, they’re so tough inside.”
The Cyclones, who led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, made 10-of-18 free throws in the period, led by Duah’s 5-of-6, to seal the win.
“It’s emotional,” said Duah, who went 7-of-11 at the line. “But we feel like we could have beat them by more, we played a bad game. We need to fix it by Tuesday.”
Watertown won the struggle inside, led by Davis as well as Duah, who totaled seven rebounds.
“They’re a young disciplined team, so in the future they’ll be a really good team to play against for the younger guys on my team,” Davis said of Carthage. “They came out intense, they came out working hard, we were just too much for them.”
Junior Trenton Walker scored 16 points to lead Carthage and junior Ashton Norton finished with 11
“I think overall we have to get stronger,” Ventiquattro said. “From top to bottom in our program we’ve really got to hit the weights. We’ve got some good skilled players, but we’ve got to get stronger physically.”
Ventiquattro was encouraged the effort of his team, which is primarily young with only three seniors this season.
“But I’m very proud of our kids, we started five underclassmen, two sophomores and two juniors, so the future is bright,” Ventiquattro said.
Meanwhile, Watertown, which started the season 2-6, has now won its past five games, and winning for the 10th time in its past 11 games.
“It’s great, this is what you dream for,” said Adams said of his team being able to host another sectional game. “I’m proud of them, even though tonight wasn’t our best effort, our effort was there, but it wasn’t our best shooting night and wasn’t our cleanest game. But I’m very proud of how they worked and gutted it out.”
