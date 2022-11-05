VERONA — The Frontier League will have a mix of new faces and experienced veterans at next week’s state cross country meet.
South Lewis junior Brynn Bernard won the Section 3 Class D girls race to help the Falcons win the team competition. South Jefferson eighth-grader Annabelle Renzi and Beaver River junior Conner Zehr finished second in their respective races to highlight league runners at the Section 3 championships Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.
A total of 11 Frontier League runners will compete at next Saturday’s NYSPHSAA championships at the same venue.
CLASS D GIRLS RACE
Bernard followed the family tradition of winning sectional titles with a time of 19 minutes, 52.2 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. Bernard, the defending state champion in Class D, got her first sectional title after finishing last year’s race in second place behind her older sister, Lexi.
“It was nice to follow in her footsteps,” Brynn Bernard said.
Brynn and the rest of the Falcons were treated to a post-race video calls from Lexi, who is in her freshman season with the University of Buffalo’s cross country team. Brynn credits her older sister with guiding her through this season.
“She just tells us to do our best and give everything we got,” Brynn Bernard said.
South Lewis outdueled fellow “B” Division rival Beaver River for the team title, 61-66. Falcons juniors Mallory Kraeger and Grace Bailey were eighth and ninth, respectively, but got strong runs from seventh-grader Felicity Szucs and junior Summer Valis. South Lewis only recently had been able to field a full five-person team, but is now going to the states as a unit.
“The beginning of the team we didn’t have a team, but to finish as a team and go to states is magical,” Bailey said.
Longtime South Lewis coach Jack Bernard said that his top runner executed her game plan to stay fresh for next week’s race.
“Brynn’s plan was not to go too hard to run by wearing flats and save a little for next week,” Jack Bernard said.
Beaver River eighth-grader Greta Kuhl placed fifth to qualify as an individual. Fellow Beavers Grace Davis (seventh) and Lauren Brandt (10th) finished in the top 10.
CLASS C GIRLS RACE
Renzi and Carley Worden each will run in their second straight state meet after finished second and third, respectively. Renzi logged a time of 20:58.2 while Worden, a freshman, completed the course in 21:24.2.
“Going to back to states is a really feeling,” Renzi said. “We’ve put in a lot of work.”
South Jeff missed out on qualifying as a team for the second straight season as Cazenovia won, 48-53. Adirondack was also within range of winning the Class C title with 56 points. The Spartans are a young team and have a lot of potential for the future. Both Renzi and Worden feel this year’s race can lay the groundwork for future success.
“It (this year’s event) made me think that we now know what we need to do if we want to win,” Renzi said.
The pair is happy they’ll get to race together next week. They have been pushing each other in practice all season and have been rewarded with a trip to states.
“Annabelle helps me and challenges me to go faster,” Worden said.
CLASS B BOYS RACE
Indian River senior Hector Ramos made history by finishing seventh with a time of 18:38.9. He was one of the five individual qualifiers to clinch a spot in states after Jamesville-DeWitt won the team crown. The Indian River runner was calculating the entire race’s finishing order of the J-D runners so he would know his chances of getting one of the five individual slots.
“The entire race I was working the math out,” Ramos said.
According to longtime Warriors track coach Bob Kuba, Ramos is the first runner in program history to make the states. Ramos is hopeful this will spur more at his school to try the sport.
“I think making states is a big thing, more kids will want to go out for it and be tempted to try cross country,” Ramos said.
The wind and unseasonably mild temperatures that were in the upper 60s and lower 70s also were a factor throughout the day. Ramos said the conditions were most prevalent at the starting line.
“The wind held me back at the start in the first 200 meters or so,” Ramos said. “The course played out pretty nice until I got to the hills.”
Warriors sophomore Jack Countryman finished 10th.
CLASS D BOYS RACE
Zehr finished second with a time of 17:24.3 to earn his second trip to states. The junior has gotten plenty of practice on the track over the past few seasons in the number of meets held at V-V-S.
“Running here before helps me because I realize where I’m going and helps me find the shortest route,” Zehr said.
South Lewis sophomore MacCoy Maciejko clinched his first trip to states after recording a 17:57.6 time to help the Falcons finish second in the team event. Maciejko trimmed almost 1:35 off his time from Sept. 10’s V-V-S Invitational.
“I just try hard, run six days a week and just put in the work,” he said.
Both the Beavers and Falcons are young and looking to gain experience for the future. Beaver River’s string of three straight sectional titles was ended by Sauquoit Valley, but Zehr is excited for what the Beavers can do next season to improve on their third-place team showing.
“It (this year’s race) helps them get the experience so they can hopefully run the course better,” Zehr said.
Jack Bernard is also looking ahead to next season with his group of talented runners. South Lewis will also return Collin Stafford for his senior season next year after missing this campaign with an injury.
“This boys team is a fun team and I can’t wait to see what they can do next season,” Jack Bernard said.
