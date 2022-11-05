VERONA — The Frontier League will have a mix of new faces and experienced veterans at next week’s state cross country meet.

South Lewis junior Brynn Bernard won the Section 3 Class D girls race to help the Falcons win the team competition. South Jefferson eighth-grader Annabelle Renzi and Beaver River junior Conner Zehr finished second in their respective races to highlight league runners at the Section 3 championships Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

