SYRACUSE — Senior guard Katie Kibling recorded a career-high 41 points as the third-seeded Bishop Ludden girls basketball team held off No. 2 Indian River for a 70-66 victory in the Section 3 Class A semifinal Monday at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College.
Kibling, the granddaughter of former North Country Hall of Fame coach Lew Kibling, hit four 3-point field goals and went 11-for-12 from the foul line for the Gaelic Knights (17-4). Amarah Streiff added 15 points for Bishop Ludden, which plays No. 5 Jamesville-DeWitt (16-7) in Saturday’s 5 p.m. title game at SRC Arena.
Lew Kibling coached at both Lowville and Watertown and is a member of the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame after being inducted in 2013. He collected 332 wins and helped the Red Raiders to a sectional title in 1989.
Indian River’s Adrien LaMora wrapped up her high school career with 28 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter to tie the game up at 45. The Canisius College-bound LaMora nailed five 3s to lead Indian River (19-3) in scoring. Ravan Marsell chipped in 14 points for the Warriors.
