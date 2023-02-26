SYRACUSE — The remarkable two-year run for the General Brown High School girls basketball team came to an end Sunday afternoon with a nail-biting loss in the Section 3 Class B semifinals.

The top-seeded Lions suffered an ill-fated turnover with 12 seconds left and the No. 4 Westhill Warriors made three free throws from there to hold on for the 50-46 victory at Onondaga Community College’s Allyn Hall Gym.

