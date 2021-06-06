South Jefferson will be the second seed in Class D as the Section 3 girls lacrosse brackets were released Sunday afternoon.
South Jefferson (15-1) will host seventh-seeded Clinton (9-5) in a quarterfinal matchup at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Skaneateles (12-0) is the top-seeded team.
General Brown (7-5) is fifth seeded and will play at No. 4 Marcellus (5-7) in a Tuesday quarterfinal.
In Class B, third-seeded Watertown (10-3) travels to No. 2 Fayetteville-Manlius (3-12) in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Indian River (7-7) is fifth seed in Class C and will go to No. 4 New Hartford (9-3) in an opening-round game slated for 5 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will take on top-seeded Fulton (11-2) in a semifinal Thursday.
The sectional tournaments are set to finish up Saturday, with times and locations to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.