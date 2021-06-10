BEAVER FALLS — Brayden Campeau fired a one-hitter as Beaver River’s baseball team blanked Weedsport, 10-0, on Thursday in a Section 3 Class C-2 semifinal.
Campeau struck out eight, allowing a single in the sixth inning, for the second-seeded Beavers (19-2), who advance to the sectional final to play at top-seeded West Canada Valley at noon Saturday.
Jonah Shearer went 4-for-4, including a double, to lead Beaver River at the plate.
Sam Bush singled twice and drove in three runs for the Beavers, Zaccheaus LaComb recorded two singles and drove in a run. Noah Zehr doubled, singled and knocked in a run.
The only hit for third-seeded Weedsport (12-2) came in the sixth inning, a single.
PORT BYRON 5, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Justin Morgenthaler went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs to spark the Panthers past the Vikings in Class C-1 semifinal in Clayton.
Brandon Relfe pitched a complete game, scattering six hits and striking out eight, for Port Byron (10-4).
Six different players recorded a hit each for Thousand Islands (15-4).
HOMER 4, SOUTH JEFFERSON 3
Winning pitcher Jed Brazo tossed a four-hitter, striking out six, as the fourth-seeded Spartans edged the top-seeded Spartans in a Class B-1 semifinal in Adams.
Joey Case homered, singled and drove in three runs for Homer (12-4).
Evan Widrick singled twice for South Jefferson (15-4) and Logan Hess doubled.
SOFTBALL
PULASKI 9, THOUSAND ISLANDS 5
The defending and third-seeded Class C champions used a five-run seventh inning as they edged the No. 2 Vikings in a Class C semifinal in Clayton.
Thousand Islands (17-3) scored two runs in the seventh, but couldn’t get closer.
POLAND 15, LYME 0
The second-seeded Tornadoes (10-4) started the game with seven runs in the first innings as they blanked the No. 6 Indians in a Class D semifinal at Poland.
Karyssa Parker collected a pair of hits for Lyme (10-7).
BOYS LACROSSE
EAST SYRACUSE-MIONA 9, WATERTOWN 7
Trey Jones totaled five goals and an assist and goalie Christian Moon made 12 saves as the Spartans outlasted the Cyclones in a Class B semifinal in East Syracuse.
Jackson Palumb tallied two goals and two assists for ES-M (11-2).
Goalie Evan Richardson finished with 20 saves for Watertown (13-5).
Vince Lavarnway scored three goals and assisted on another for the Cyclones, Gabe Lajoie contributed two goals and two assists, and Jack Clough scored a pair of goals.
WESTHILL 16, GENERAL BROWN 9
Will Delano tallied five goals and two assists as the top-seeded Warriors topped the No. 5 Lions in a Class D semifinal in Syracuse.
Luke Gilmartin posted four goals and two assists for Westhill (12-3).
Corey O’Connor totaled three goals and three assists while Anthony Kemp contributed a pair of goals for General Brown (11-6).
GIRLS LACROSSE
WESTHILL 15, SOUTH JEFFERSON 8
Gianna Zerrillo and Isabella Sampo each tallied three goals and an assist and Rosemary Mahoney totaled two goals and an assist as the third-seeded Warriors defeated the No. 2 Spartans in a Class D semifinal in Adams.
Grace Winkler contributed two goals and three assists for Westhill (12-4).
Karsyn Burnash scored four goals for South Jefferson (16-2), and Macy Shultz tallied two goals and two assists.
SKANEATELES 15, GENERAL BROWN 5
Ava Logan scored four goals and assisted on another and Lilly Marquardt totaled two goals and three assists as the No. 1 Lakers (13-0) bested the No. 5 Lions in a Class D semifinal in Skaneateles.
Rachel Black and Megan Milkowich each scored two goals for General Brown (8-6) and Bailey Thomas recorded two assists.
FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 17, WATERTOWN 4
Ava Angello recorded five goals and an assist as the second-seeded Hornets beat the No. 3 Cyclones in a Class B semifinal in Fayetteville.
Lillian Coleman added two goals and an assist for Fayetteville-Manlius (4-12).
Sarah Kilburn registered a goal and an assist for Watertown (10-5).
TRACK AND FIELD
SOUTH JEFF GIRLS SECOND IN CLASS B-1
Elise Hill won three events while Alexa Doe was a two-time winner as the Spartans were second in the Section 3 Class B-1 meet at Oneida.
Hill picked up victories in the wheelchair 100 meters, 200 and shot put, while Doe got victories in the 800 and 2,000 steeplechase for the Spartans. Kate Banazek won the pole vault, while teammate Julia Largett placed second.
South Jeff finished second behind first-place Westhill, which also won the boys meet. John Largett took second in the discus as the South Jeff boys finished 12th.
