CARTHAGE — Maiya Hathway posted 35 assists, nine kills and six assists as Sandy Creek topped Carthage, 25-22, 25-13, 18-25, 25-9, in a Section 3 volleyball battle of Comets on Monday.
Sarah Balcom totaled 22 kills, five digs and three blocks, while Hailey Miller accumulated 17 digs, six kills and three aces for Sandy Creek (2-0).
Lorissa Miller handed out eight assists and Mikenzie Martens posted seven kills for Carthage (2-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 100, HARRISVILLE 46
Gavin Macaulay recorded 25 points and Red Raiders picked up a win over the Pirates in Harrisville.
Brady Brown chipped in 20 points and Adam Zehr registered 19 points for Lowville (6-0), which drained 17 3-pointers.
Nate Schmitt paced Harrisville (5-4) with 19 points.
BEAVER RIVER 84, COPENHAGEN 65
Noah Zehr’s 24 points guided the Beavers to a victory over the Golden Knights in Beaver Falls.
Zacchaeus LaComb totals 15 points for Beaver River (2-5).
Lucas Graves led Copenhagen (2-5) with 16 points.
PHOENIX 51, SANDY CREEK 35
Maddox Brown scored 11 points for Sandy Creek in the Comets’ road loss to Phoenix.
Taylib Kimball contributed 10 points for Sandy Creek (0-6) while Mason Ennist had nine.
Phoenix (9-2) was led by Johnathan Dion, who finished with 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 76, SACKETS HARBOR 11
Kennady Amo provided 33 points, seven assists and six steals as the Vikings downed the Patriots (0-3) in Clayton.
Delaney Wiley generated 19 points and six steals and Abby McCarthy collected 10 points and seven rebounds for Thousand Islands (2-1).
CARTHAGE 38, IHC 21
Kiannah Ward was a point shy of a double-double (nine points, 10 rebounds) as the Comets used a balanced attack to top the host Cavaliers.
Gracie Highers notched eight points for Carthage (2-2).
Emily Bombard and Sam Malbuof each supplied seven points for Immaculate Heart Central (1-2).
GENERAL BROWN 70, WATERTOWN 14
Ainsley Fuller tallied 17 points as the Lions defeated the Cyclones (0-3) in Dexter.
Karsyn Fields and Ashlee Ward each contributed 11 points for General Brown (3-0).
