CARTHAGE — Aaron Luther struck out 14 and gave up only one run on three hits as the seventh-seeded Carthage baseball team beat No. 10 Watertown, 3-1, in a Section 3 Class A first-round game Monday.
Mason Moser went 3-for-3 and stole five bases for Carthage (9-7), which takes on No. 2 Whitesboro (12-2) in a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. today.
Anthony Rosso struck out 13 batters for the Cyclones (4-11).
SOUTH LEWIS 1, WESTMORELAND 0
Ian Anderson hurled a complete-game three-hit shutout and drove in the game’s only run as the ninth-seeded Falcons blanked the No. 8 Bulldogs (5-8) in a Class C-1 first- round game in Westmoreland.
Cody Spann and Colin Randall added hits for South Lewis (8-9), which goes to No. 1 seed Cooperstown (11-1) for a 5 p.m. quarterfinal today.
SOFTBALL
GENERAL BROWN 7, CANASTOTA 3
Ashlee Ward drove in two runs and struck out nine in a complete-game effort as the ninth-seeded Lions beat the No. 8 Raiders in a Class B first- round game at Canastota.
Riley Lomber and Kailey Zimmerman both singled twice for General Brown (12-4), which takes on No. 1 Holland Patent in today’s quarterfinal.
Jessica Evans singled, doubled and drove in a run for Canastota (5-8).
CENTRAL SQUARE 5, INDIAN RIVER 1
Lauren Scheuer drove in three runs as the sixth-seeded RedHawks (9-6) defeated the No. 11 Warriors in a Class A first- round game in Central Square.
Sydney O’Melia singled and doubled for Indian River (4-7).
n New Hartford downed Carthage, 18-3, in another Class A first-round game.
JORDAN-ELBRIDGE 2, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Alexis Delfavero struck out 10 and gave up three hits as the No. 12 Eagles (10-5) upset the fifth-seeded Spartans in a Class B game in Adams.
Bryanna Moroughan collected two hits, including a double, for South Jefferson (12-5).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 1, WEST CANADA VALLEY 0 (8)
Ali Swenson drove in Delaney Wiley with a walk-off single in the eighth as the second-seeded Vikings edged the No. 15 Indians in a Class C first-round game in Clayton.
Wiley supplied two hits and struck out 14 in a one-hit shutout for Thousand Islands (16-2), which hosts No. 7 Port Byron in a quarterfinal today.
Hannah Burdick fanned 14 for West Canada Valley (6-9).
SOUTH LEWIS 10, FABIUS-POMPEY 8
Shaylagh Randall plated four runs and earned the win on the mound as the No. 12 Falcons upended the fifth-seeded Eagles in a Class C first-round game in Fabius.
Madelyn Hoffman added three RBIs and two hits for South Lewis (10-9), which hosts No. 13 Adirondack after it upset No. 5 Sandy Creek, 12-10.
n In other Class C play, Westmoreland shut out Beaver River, 4-0.
LAFARGEVILLE 19, DERUYTER 8
Josie Barton homered and plated three runs as the No. 10 Red Knights surprised the seventh-seeded Rockets (5-6) in a Class D first-round game at DeRuyter.
Carly LaBow drove in four runs and Chloe Duvall went 4-for-5 with two RBIs for LaFargeville (6-10), which travels to No. 2 Poland for a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. today.
n In another Class D game, Bishop Ludden defeated Sackets Harbor, 20-1.
GOLF
GENERAL BROWN GETS 4TH
General Brown’s Nate Heller shot an 11-over-par 83 to finish eighth overall in the Section 3 tournament at Seven Oaks Golf Club at Colgate University in Hamilton.
Carson Barrett carded an 85, Nate Snow added a 96 and Derek Grant got a 97 as the Lions placed fourth as a team. South Jefferson placed 11th in the team competition and Jonathan Babcock fired a 95.
David Linstruth of Lyme shot a 91, while teammate Logan Pettey recorded a 94. Joey Melfi of Thousand Islands generated a 97.
