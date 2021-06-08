CLAYTON — Wyatt Parliament struck out 19 and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as the second-seeded Thousand Islands baseball team blanked No. 7 Bishop Ludden, 2-0, in a Section 3 Class C-1 quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Parliament also ripped an RBI double in the fifth inning, and Hunter Garnsey went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a double for the Vikings (15-3). TI will host the winner Port Byron and Tully in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Joe Dunham tossed a complete-game six-hitter, and younger brother Tim Dunham got the only hit for the Gaelic Knights (11-9).
BEAVER RIVER 4, FABIUS-POMPEY 2
Jonah Shearer struck out 14 and belted an RBI double as the second-seeded Beavers beat the No. 7 Eagles in a Class C-2 quarterfinal in Beaver Falls.
Noah Zehr added an RBI double and Brayden Campeau went 2-for-4 for Beaver River (18-2), which takes on third-seeded Weedsport in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Jesse Pilcher singled for Fabius-Pompey (6-8).
WHITESBORO 10, CARTHAGE 0
Brian Zbytniewski drove in a pair of runs as the second-seeded Warriors used a seven-run first inning to beat the seventh-seeded Comets in a Class A quarterfinal at Marcy.
Noah Scranton supplied three hits for Whitesboro (13-2).
Aaron Luther singled for Carthage (11-8).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 10, BISHOP GRIMES 0
Zach Blevins and Kaleb Peters each collected two hits and two RBIs as the top-seeded Spartans blanked the No. 9 Cobras in a Class B-1 quarterfinal in Adams.
Jack Buckingham hurled a two-hit shutout for South Jefferson (15-3), which hosts No. 4 Homer in semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Jack Gutchess got two hits for Bishop Grimes (6-11).
In Class B-2 action, Holland Patent beat Lowville, 7-2.
COPENHAGEN 5, STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY 2
Second-seeded Copenhagen rallied from a one-run deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning to hold off No. 7 Stockbridge Valley in a Class D quarterfinal in Copenhagen.
Brett Vogt tied the game with a run-scoring single and then Shareef Stokely pushed the Golden Knights (13-5) ahead with an RBI double. Clayton Parkin added a run-scoring single in the inning.
Cody Powis pitched the victory in relief, arriving in the fourth inning to replace starter Lucas Graves. Powis allowed two hits the rest of the way.
Copenhagen will host No. 3 Poland (9-4) in a semifinal Thursday.
POLAND 5, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 1
Kade Ozog smashed a two-run homer as the third-seeded Tornadoes topped the No. 6 Panthers in a Class D quarterfinal at Poland.
Isaiah Zuchowski pitched six innings to get the win for Poland.
Nick Flagg plated the only run for Belleville Henderson (8-9).
DERUYTER 3, LYME 2 (8)
The ninth-seeded Rockets rallied with a run in the eighth to get past the No. 1 Indians in a Class D quarterfinal at Chaumont.
Cameron Barnes twirled a complete-game seven-hitter for DeRuyter (6-2).
Tyler Wilson singled twice for Lyme (13-4).
The South Lewis game in Class C-1 at top-seeded Cooperstown was moved to tomorrow due to inclement weather.
SOFTBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 9, PORT BYRON 4
Delaney Wiley struck out 16 and went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run as the second-seeded Vikings beat the No. 7 Panthers in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal in Clayton.
Marena Grenier went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Kali Finley added two hits for Thousand Islands (17-2), which hosts Pulaski in a semifinal Thursday.
Sadie White doubled and singled for Port Byron (11-4).
In other Class C action, Adirondack upset South Lewis, 11-2. Holland Patent rallied to beat General Brown, 7-5, in a Class B quarterfinal.
The Class D games between Alexandria at Hamilton and Lyme at Brookfield will be today after severe weather Tuesday in Central New York.
BOYS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 20, TULLY 15
Anthony Kemp notched four goals and four assists as the No. 5 Lions beat the fourth-seeded Black Knights in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal Tully.
Corey O’Connor contributed three goals and five assists, while Sheamus Devine added three goals for General Brown (11-4), which travels to top-seeded Westhill for a Thursday semifinal.
Will Hardy netted four goals and seven assists, and Lane Edinger scored six times for Tully (10-6).
The South Jefferson vs. Skaneateles Class D quarterfinal was moved to today due to lightning. It’s slated for a 4:30 p.m. start.
HOMER 12, CARTHAGE 7
Reid Partis and Hunter Riehlman each scored three times as the third-seeded Trojans beat the No. 6 Comets in a Class C quarterfinal at Homer.
Ben Morenus handed out four assists for Homer (9-3).
Lincoln Escudero scored three times for Carthage (6-8).
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 20, CLINTON 4
Macy Shultz totaled seven points, including four goals, and Jordyn Badalto scored four goals and assisted on two others as the second-seeded Spartans dispatched the seventh-seeded Warriors in a Class D quarterfinal in Adams.
Madelyn Barney scored four goals and Julia Garvin contributed three goals and two assists for South Jefferson (16-1), which advances to host Westill in a semifinal Thursday.
Romi LaClair added two goals and an assist for the Spartans and goalie Jennaca McGill finished with three saves.
GENERAL BROWN 16, MARCELLUS 12
Trinity Stowell scored five goals and Rachel Black totaled two goals and four assists as the fifth-seeded Lions upended the fourth-seeded Mustangs in a Class D quarterfinal in Marcellus.
Megan Milkowich contributed four goals and an assist and Bailey Thomas tallied two goals and an assist for General Brown (8-5), which advances to play at top-seeded Skaneateles in a semifinal on Thursday.
Goalie Megan Bennett made eight saves to secure the win for the Lions.
NEW HARTFORD 14, INDIAN RIVER 7
Maia Herring supplied four goals as the fourth-seeded Spartans topped the No. 5 Warriors in a Class C first round game in New Hartford.
Mary Fiorentino and Samantha Mastorito-Smith each scored three goals for New Hartford (10-3).
Micheala Delles notched four goals for Indian River (7-8).
TRACK AND FIELD
BEAVER RIVER SWEEPS C-2 MEETS
The Beaver River boys and girls swept to wins at the Section 3 Class C-2 meets in Sauquoit Valley.
Connor Demo won four events with victories in the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relay. Hunter Moore got wins in the 3,000 steeplechase and 3,200, along with the 3,200 relay. Matthew Evan and Conner Zehr were part of the winning relay.
Chelsea Greenwood won both the high jump and shot put for Beaver River. Kaylee Halteman (3,000) and Grace Davis (2,000 steeplechase) were also victorious.
LOWVILLE GIRLS 4TH
Taci Smith won the long jump and Eliana Bonbrest won the 400-meter hurdles as the Red Raiders finished fourth in the team standings in the 3 Class B-2 meet at Holland Patent.
The 3,200 relay of Faith Froelich, Sarah Peebles, Mackenzie Ples and Linnea Haney was second, while Haney got second in the 2,000 steeplechase.
Jordan-Elbridge won the team competition while Cazenovia placed second.
GOLF
WATERTOWN’S DRAPER THIRD
Watertown junior Jillian Draper shot a 39 to finish third in the Section 3 girls championships at Kanon Valley Country Club in Oneida.
Draper would have qualified for the state tournament had their been one this year. Mia Avotins of Liverpool defeated Lucy Fowler of Fayetteville-Manlius in a two-hole playoff to win the title. Avotins and Fowler both shot a 37 through nine holes.
The event was shortened to nine holes from 18 due to inclement weather.
BOYS TENNIS
YANG MAKES SEMIS
Indian River sophomore Sam Yang reached the semifinal round of the Section 3 Class B tournament at Utica Parkway Courts.
Yang beat Canon Moreau of Central Valley Academy, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round before falling to David Fenner. 6-2, 6-3.
