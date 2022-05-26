LIVERPOOL — Karsyn Burnash and Macy Shultz each scored five goals and assisted on another to spark South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team to a 19-4 triumph over Marcellus on Thursday in a Section 3 Class D semifinal at Liverpool High School.
Julia Garvin scored four goals and Madelyn Barney totaled a goal and three assists for the second-seeded Spartans (17-1), who advance to the sectional final where it will face No. 1 Skaneateles at 5 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Cortland.
Savannah Hodges contributed two goals and an assist and goalie Jennaca McGill made four saves for the Spartans.
Quinn Burnett tallied a goal and an assist for the Mustangs (13-4).
WEST GENESEE 12, WATERTOWN 11
Julia Miller scored four times as the top-seeded Wildcats held off the No. 4 Cyclones in a Class B semifinal at Christian Brothers Academy.
Rylee Gonzalez and Olivia Blanding each added two goals and an assist for West Genesee (10-7), which takes on No. 2 Fayetteville-Manlius in Tuesday’s final at 5 p.m. at SUNY Cortland.
Alex Macutek posted four goals and Neicia Smith contributed two goals and two assist for Watertown (12-6).
JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 12, INDIAN RIVER 11
Sydney Balotin totaled two goals and six assists as the top-seeded Rams edged the fourth-seeded Warriors in a Section 3 Class C semifinal in Central Square.
Lindsey Hildreth contributed five goals and one assist for Jamesville-DeWitt (15-3) and goalie Lucy Kelb made four saves.
Ravan Marsell generated four goals and four assists for Indian River (12-5), Michaela Delles tallied four goals and an assist and Madelyn Goodrich scored a pair of goals.
SOFTBALL
SANDY CREEK 15, MOUNT MARKHAM 1
Julia Hollister went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBIs as the third-seeded Comets routed the No. 6 Mustangs in a Class C quarterfinal in Sandy Creek.
Bailey Williams provided three hits, including a double, and four RBIs for Sandy Creek (17-2), which faces seventh-seed and two-time defending champion Pulaski (14-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Onondaga Community College in a semifinal.
Madison Clark and Addison Jones each went 2-for-4 for Mount Markham (13-5).
WEST CANADA VALLEY 1, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Hannah Burdick struck out 11 and allowed only four hits as the fourth-seeded Indians (16-3) edged the No. 5 Vikings in a Class C quarterfinal at Newfield.
Olivia Morreale registered the game’s only RBI for West Canada Valley (17-2), which hosts No. 17 Utica-Notre Dame (12-9) in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday at OCC.
JAMESVILLE-DEWITT 18, INDIAN RIVER 5
Emily Bulone generated three hits, including a home run, and six RBIs as the top-seeded Red Rams beat the No. 9 Warriors in a Class A quarterfinal at DeWitt.
Kate Dorazio tripled and drove in two runs for Jamesville-DeWitt (18-3), which takes on No. 4 New Hartford (14-4) in a semifinal 11 a.m. Saturday at Baldwinsville.
Lizzy Hellings socked a three-run home run for Indian River (9-9).
ORISKANY 7, SACKETS HARBOR 4
Ashley Reid plated three runs as the second-seeded Redskins rallied past the No. 7 Patriots for a Class D quarterfinal win at Oriskany.
Juliet Tagliaferri pitched a complete-game four-hitter and recorded two hits at the plate for Oriskany (15-3), which plays No. 3 Brookfield in a Class D semifinal 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Oneida.
Lily Green supplied a two-run single for Sackets Harbor (12-9).
BROOKFIELD 11, LYME 3
Mckenzie Bugbee logged three hits and four RBIs as the third-seeded Beavers downed the No. 6 Indians in a Class D quarterfinal at Brookfield.
Grace Reilly doubled and plated two runs for Brookfield (12-4). Callie LaFontaine singled three times for Lyme (11-7).
BASEBALL
CBA 6, CARTHAGE 5
Jack Landau singled and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Cooper Marko in the bottom of the seventh inning as the third-seeded Brothers (15-4) edged the sixth-seeded Comets in a Class A quarterfinal at Syracuse.
Carthage (13-7) had rallied to tie the score by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh, keyed by an RBI single by Alex Fargo and a two-run single by Alex Mono.
BISHOP LUDDEN 12, BEAVER RIVER 6
Joey Adamo went 2-for-3, including two doubles, and scored three runs as the 10th-seeded Gaelic Knights defeated the top-seeded Beavers in a Class C quarterfinal in Beaver Falls.
Peter Dunham singled twice and drove in three runs for Bishop Ludden (11-10), which totaled 12 hits and scored five runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to build a 12-4 lead.
Lucas Roes and Brandon Atwood each went 2-for-3 for Beaver River (19-2), which won the 3 Class C2 title in 2021.
CAZENOVIA 7, SOUTH JEFFERSON 3
Jack Donlin tossed a four-hitter, striking out eight, as the sixth-seeded Lakers knocked off the top-seeded Spartans in a Class B quarterfinal in Adams.
Donlin also went 3-for-3, including a double, and drove in a run. Evan Widrick singled twice and knocked in a run for South Jefferson.
BROOKFIELD 2, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 1
Bryce Smith tossed a three-hit complete game and drove in a run as the sixth-seeded Beavers (16-5) upset the No. 3 Panthers in a Class D quarterfinal at Belleville.
Jeremy McGrath generated a pair of hits for Belleville Henderson (14-4).
TRACK AND FIELD
HILL POWERS SPARTANS TO 2ND
Elise Hill won four events as South Jefferson finished second in the Section 3 Class B1 Championships at Verona.
Hill got victories in the wheelchair 100 meters, 200, shot put and discus for the Spartans. Alexa Doe won the 3,000, and the 1,600 relay of Kennady Billman, Julia Largett, Kate Banazek and Chloe Abbott won for South Jeff, which finished second behind Westhill for the team title.
In the boys competition, South Jeff’s James King won three out of five events to take the pentathlon. South Jeff was 11th in team scoring behind champion Westhill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.