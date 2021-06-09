TURIN — South Lewis freshman Collin Stafford won four events at the Section 3 Class C-1 track and field meet Thursday at South Lewis High School.
Stafford collected wins in the 800 meters, 1,600, 3,000 steeplechase and 3,200 for the Falcons, who finished fourth in the team event. Tully won both the boys and girls meets. The South Lewis girls placed second.
Hannah Ielfield claimed wins in the 400 hurdles and 3,000 while Carin Young won the long jump for South Lewis.
COMETS MASSEY WINS HURDLES
Carthage junior Samantha Massey claimed the win in the 400 hurdles at the Class A girls meet in Chittenango.
Massey ran a time of 1 minute, 12.45 seconds to beat out Mackenzie Adams of Indian River.
Central Square won the team competition while Carthage was 11th, Indian River placed 12th and Watertown was 13th.
SOFTBALL
LYME 16, BROOKFIELD 7
Dallas Parker drove in three runs as the sixth-seeded Indians upset the No. 3 Beavers in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal in Brookfield.
Callie LaFontaine tripled and drove in a pair of runs for Lyme (10-6), which travels to second-seeded Poland for a quarterfinal at 5 p.m. today.
HAMILTON 10, ALEXANDRIA 3
Kerrigan Kelly posted three hits as the fourth-seeded Emerald Knights beat the No. 5 Purple Ghosts in a Class D quarterfinal at Hamilton.
Lindsey Speer singled twice for Hamilton (11-2).
Alexandria (8-7) started the game with three runs in the first inning.
BASEBALL
COOPERSTOWN 1, SOUTH LEWIS 0
The top-seeded Hawkeyes scratched out a run in the sixth inning as they edged the No. 9 Falcons in a Section 3 Class C-1 game in Cooperstown.
Chris Ubner pitched six innings and gave up only three hits to get the win for Cooperstown (12-1).
Colin Randall tossed a complete-game two-hitter for South Lewis (8-10).
BOYS LACROSSE
SKANEATELES 13, SOUTH JEFFERSON 6
Colin Morrissey and Max Wamp each recorded three goals and two assists as the second-seeded Lakers beat the No. 7 Spartans in a Section 3 Class D quarterfinal in Skaneateles.
Grayson Brunelle added two goals and four assists for Skaneateles (9-4).
Jaymeson St.Croix and Alex Jacobs each notched two goals for South Jefferson (4-8).
