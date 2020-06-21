The Section 3 Scholar Athlete Awards presented earlier this month honored the memory of one of the area’s most beloved administrators and coaches.
The high school sports league announced its annual scholarship winners June 11 and honored the recipients with an awards show that aired last Monday night on CW6 (WSTM) in Syracuse and surrounding areas and was made available to stream on the CNY Central website. Awards were given to 27 Frontier League athletes.
Prior to the release of the 2020 Scholar Athlete class, which is the highest academic honor presented by Section 3, the league’s executive director, John Rathbun, announced that this year’s program would be dedicated to Jeff Shirley. The former longtime Pulaski athletic director, who also worked in the Sandy Creek and Central Square school districts, died Feb. 12 at his home in Lacona at age 56.
“Jeff was a man of high ideals who stressed good sportsmanship, integrity, and fair play throughout his tenure as a coach and an athletic director,” Rathbun stated as part of his announcement, which was posted to his Twitter account last week.
“He was kind, caring, compassionate, and treated everyone with the utmost respect. Jeff’s work ethic was unparalleled. Jeff’s smile, quick wit, and huge heart will live on in all of us who knew him.”
Shirley, a former wrestling coach for Sandy Creek, retired as athletic director and a physical education teacher last June after 15 years at Pulaski Academy. He remained in the district as a substitute teacher, lifeguard, and volunteer modified wrestling coach into his final days.
Shirley previously worked three years as an assistant principal for Central Square and 15 years as a coach and physical education teacher for his alma mater, Sandy Creek. He also volunteered to serve on the Section 3 Athletic Council, and the league’s Classification and Extended Eligibility Committee.
“Section 3, the Onondaga High School League, and Pulaski Academy has a hole right now that will never be filled, a hole that was occupied by a well-respected professional, leader, and friend,” Rathbun added in his announcement. “His care and concern for all students and student-athletes was astonishing.”
The rundown of Frontier League athletes honored and their college choice:
Beaver River: Natalie Monnat (SUNY Potsdam)
Belleville Henderson: Ryan Green (Brockport) and Sydney Hess (Jefferson CC)
Carthage: Liya Mace (Liberty) and Thomas Albright (Penn State) Copenhagen: Riley Dalrymple (Life University)
General Brown: Marissa Valvo (Jefferson CC) and Robert Hunter (Jefferson CC)
Immaculate Heart: McKenna Cooney (St. John Fisher) and Nicholas McNulty (Albany School of Pharmacy)
LaFargeville: Kamryn Barnes (SUNY Oswego) and Trenton Barnes (Clarkson)
Lowville: Anna Wood (Mercyhurst) and Cooper Myers (Rensselaer)
Lyme: Riley Aubertine (Jefferson CC) and Isaiah Wilson (St. John Fisher)
Sackets Harbor: Murielle Fedorko (undecided)
Sandy Creek: Marley Yerdon (SUNY Canton) and Gavin Babcock (University at Buffalo)
South Jefferson: Megan Whitley (Connecticut) and Remy Bunker (Brigham Young)
South Lewis: Izabelle Liendecker (undecided) and Branton Carpenter (Jefferson CC)
Thousand Islands: Macey Cooper (Clemson) and Gabe Clement (Brockport)
Watertown: Bayleigh Woodard (SUNY Oswego) and Simon Stratton (undecided).
The rundown of other Oswego County athletes honored:
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown: Anna Mullin (Cayuga Community College) and Ethan Pernisi (undecided)
Central Square: Allyson Isereau (Brockport) and Gabriel Peters (RIT)
Fulton: Samuel Cary (Le Moyne College) and Chloe Hurlbut-Shepard (Clemson)
Mexico: Chloe LaDuc (Nazareth College) and William “Buddy” Ruby (Syracuse University)
Oswego: Molly FitzGibbons (Williams College) and Owen Warner (undecided)
Phoenix: Caitlin George (St. John Fisher) and Christian McKay (Onondaga CC)
Pulaski: McKenna McCormack (Le Moyne College) and Alexander Pond (Jefferson CC).
