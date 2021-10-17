The South Jefferson boys, Belleville Henderson boys and Immaculate Heart Central girls soccer teams each earned the second seed in their respective tournaments as the Section 3 brackets were released Sunday afternoon.
The South Jefferson boys (10-3-2 overall) are the No. 2 seed in Class B and will host No. 15 Oneida (5-11) in a first-round game set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
An all-Frontier League matchup will have No. 12 General Brown (7-8-1) travel to fifth-seeded Lowville in a first-round game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Belleville Henderson (14-0) is second-seeded in Class D and gets the winner of No. 10 Poland (6-10) and No. 7 Auburn-based Mater Dei Academy (7-10-1) in Friday’s quarterfinals. Fifth-seeded Lyme (11-3) visits No. 4 DeRuyter (12-2) in a 3 p.m. Friday quarterfinal.
In Class A boys, Watertown (12-2-2) is the No. 3 seed and hosts the winner of No. 11 Indian River (6-9) and sixth-seeded Central Square (9-6) in a Friday night quarterfinal at 6 p.m.
Indian River vs. Central Square is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Central Square. No. 10 Carthage (8-8) travels to seventh-seeded Whitesboro (7-9) for a first-round match Wednesday, with time to be determined. The winner will face second-seeded New Hartford (12-2-1) in the quarterfinals.
In Class C boys, No. 9 Thousand Islands (8-8) takes on eighth-seeded Waterville (6-8-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Beaver River (3-13) is the No. 14 seed and visits third-seeded Utica Academy of Science (12-2) in a Wednesday quarterfinal at 6 p.m. at Utica Proctor High School.
The No. 2 IHC girls (12-3) are second in Class C and will host the winner of No. 18 Sandy Creek (4-8-1) and No. 15 Tully (6-7) in a second-round game 6 p.m. Wednesday. Sandy Creek and Tully will play their opening-round game 3 p.m. Tuesday at Tully. No. 17 Thousand Islands (5-7-2) and No. 16 South Lewis (7-7) will play an all “C” Division matchup in the first round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at South Lewis. Fifth-seeded Beaver River (12-3) hosts No. 12 Pulaski (7-5-1) 6:30 p.m. Thursday in second-round play.
Frontier League “A” Division champion Watertown (13-1-2) is the fifth seed and will take on Whitesboro (8-5-3) at 6 p.m. Thursday in a Class A quarterfinal.
Seventh-seeded South Jefferson (10-5-1) hosts No. 10 General Brown (9-5) in a Class B second-round matchup at 6 p.m. Thursday. Lowville (9-5-1) is the No. 8 seed and hosts ninth-seeded Mexico (9-5-1) in a second-round game 8 p.m. Thursday.
In Class D, Lyme (15-1) is the No. 4 seed and hosts the winner of No. 12 Sackets Harbor (5-9) and fifth-seeded Oriskany in a 3 p.m. quarterfinal Thursday. Oriskany versus Sackets is slated for 3 p.m. Tuesday at Oriskany. Seventh-seeded Belleville Henderson (8-5-1) hosts No. 10 Otselic Valley (4-5-2) in a first-round game at 3 p.m. Tuesday. No. 8 Copenhagen (8-7-1) hosts ninth-seeded Hamilton (5-8-1) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round.
The girls sectional finals are slated to wrap up Oct. 30, with games at SUNY Cortland, while the boys sectional finals have sites and dates yet to be determined. All game times and dates are subject to change.
