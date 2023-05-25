ADAMS CENTER — The Central Valley Academy softball team is getting in synch at the right time.
Scout Ludwig smacked a three-run double in the eighth inning as No. 11 CVA used a five-run frame to upset third-seeded South Jefferson, 9-4, in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal Thursday at Wilson Elementary School.
Anna Johannssen also plated a pair of runs for the Thunder (13-10), which claimed its second straight win over a single-digit seed in three days. Central Valley upset sixth-seeded Adirondack, 10-1, in Tuesday’s second round at Boonville.
“That seed is just a number,” Ludwig said. “That number doesn’t matter to us.”
Kaylee Beam tossed a complete game for Thunder, which has won seven straight games. Central Valley will try to take down another top seed when it plays at No. 2 Chittenango (18-1) on Saturday with a time to determined.
Colleen Davis drove in a pair of runs and pitched seven-plus innings for South Jefferson. Bryanna Moroughan registered two hits for the Spartans (16-2), who finished with the most wins in a season since 2019.
The Thunder and Spartans played a tight game for seven innings. South Jefferson took the lead in the first inning after Davis plated Moroughan with a single. After tying the game in the second, CVA then scored two runs in the fourth, taking advantage of three walks and the two-run single from Johannssen.
However, South Jefferson responded in the bottom part of the inning thanks to stringing together two runs with small ball to the game, 3-3.
Davis started the inning with a double and has been one of the main catalysts for the Spartans this season. “She’s just a hard worker and a good reason that we were where we were at,” South Jeff head coach Steve Randall said.
Peyton Hoffman’s squeeze bunt brought home Ludwig to give the Thunder a 4-3 lead in the fifth before Davis’ RBI single scored Moroughan again for a 4-4 game. CVA and South Jeff each had chances to end the game in the sixth and seventh, respectively. However, both innings ended without a run.
The Thunder got four straight runners on base after making the first out in the eighth. Central Valley had a 5-4 lead before Ludwig broke the game open with the bases-clearing double. Morgan Russo brought in Ludwig with a run-scoring single to give the Thunder its winning margin.
“That hit was huge, but I knew she had it in her,” Thunder head coach Dan Welch said. “These girls have battled all year long against bigger schools.”
South Jefferson had chances to end the inning, but its defense struggled to make plays. Randall said giving CVA extra chances played a big hand in the game’s outcome.
“You can’t give free outs against a good team,” Randall said.
CVA celebrated the win with a tradition over Welch’s time as a basketball player at Clarkson University. The Thunder will sing the chorus to Kenny Rogers’ hit song “The Gambler” after every victory much like Welch’s teams did in college.
“We used to sing the song after wins and it was something us as players looked forward to,” Welch said. “In the beginning it was funny because no one knew the words and it was horrible, but the end of the season it’s fun to sing.”
Central Valley and Chittenango played previously, with the Bears winning 8-6 over the Thunder on April 17. CVA feels it has a good shot of scoring another upset in the semifinals.
“I like being the underdog because that makes our lives even better,” Russo said. “They’ve got good pitching and good hitting and it’s going to be a battle, but if we play the way we can play, I think we can beat them.”
The Spartans’ season ended with a loss, but Randall said his team accomplished plenty.
“We didn’t come into the season looking to get 16 wins,” he said. “We just came into the season looking to be a good team and next thing you know, we’re 16-2.”
