SYRACUSE — Kendall Darling tossed a complete-game five-hit shutout as the third-seeded Sandy Creek softball team blanked No. 7 Pulaski, 2-0, in a Section 3 Class C semifinal Sunday at Onondaga Community College.
Bailey Williams belted a solo home run, while Julia Hollister singled and tripled for the Comets (18-2).
Scout Preston added a pair of singles for Sandy Creek, which faces surprising No. 17 Utica Notre Dame (13-9) in the final slated for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Carrier Park in Syracuse.
“Kendall works the count and has a good breaking ball,” Sandy Creek coach Katie Soluri said. “She gets a lot of groundballs and relies on the defense.”
The winner of that game will play Section 4’s Greene in a state Class C quarterfinal set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Carrier Park. Greene defeated Elmira Notre Dame with a 4-0 no-hit shutout by Olivia Kennedy in Binghamton on Saturday.
“They’re a very good team because their league (the Tri-Valley League) is tough and they have to play a lot of (Class) A and AA schools,” Soluri said.
Samantha Wilmott doubled and Emily Birmingham gave up six hits in six innings for the Blue Devils (13-4), who were the two-time defending Section 3 champions. Katerina Ferman, Danielle Birmingham, Izzy Dobson and Rachel Sedore each singled for Pulaski.
“There’s a lot of closeness between the families of the two teams,” Soluri said. “You’ve got a lot of kids that play on the same team or against each other in travel softball.”
The game was originally set for Saturday afternoon, but early morning rain rendered the field unplayable after suspending the first semifinal between the Jugglers and Indians. Utica Notre Dame was leading 3-0 in the first inning when play was halted.
The Comets sealed their first sectional final berth since 2018.
