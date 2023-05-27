SANDY CREEK — Danielle Seamon and the rest of her Cooperstown softball teammates remembered their painful Section 3 Class C championship game loss two seasons ago. The Hawkeyes have a chance to erase that defeat soon.
Seamon tossed a complete-game seven-hitter with nine strikeouts while adding three hits and three RBIs at the plate to help third-seeded Cooperstown pull away from No. 2 Sandy Creek, 9-1, in a Class C semifinal Saturday afternoon.
Katie Crippen added a double and an RBI, as the Hawkeyes (16-2) used a seven-run sixth inning to defeat the defending sectional champion Comets.
“I’m very excited to go back to the sectional final because I was a seventh-grader when we lost (18-0) to Pulaski,” said Crippen, who is a freshman.
Sophomore Madison Darling provided three hits and junior Scout Preston smacked an RBI double for Sandy Creek (17-3), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped. Freshman Hayden Soluri also singled twice for the Comets.
Cooperstown survived a scare from sixth-seeded Thousand Islands with a 5-4 victory in nine innings in Thursday’s quarterfinals. That stressful game seemingly prepared the Hawkeyes for the semifinals.
“I think the last game mentally prepared for me for the fact that any game can be the last of your career,” Seamon said. “We just had to play a clean game and be prepared for anything.”
A two-run third inning helped Cooperstown get off to the start it needed. Preston brought home Darling with an RBI double in the bottom part of the third for Sandy Creek. However, the Comets’ lineup couldn’t get runners on base for a good portion of the game.
“The top of our lineup has played a lot of softball and seen a lot of good pitchers,” Sandy Creek head coach Katie Soluri said. “Unfortunately, the two of them weren’t enough.”
Seamon kept Sandy Creek’s hitters off-balance with her mix of pitches. The Cooperstown senior came into the game with 122 strikeouts and a 1.78 earned-run average.
“We just tried to use that curve ball that we mainly threw the whole time,” Seamon said. “We just treated every single hitter like it was their best hitter.”
The Hawkeyes broke the game open the game with seven runs in the sixth. Cooperstown took advantage of some extra opportunities with its deep lineup.
“We knew that we needed to chip away early and chip away every inning,” Cooperstown head coach Bud Lippitt said. “We got started early and kept adding runs, which our team does best.”
Seamon was more relaxed in the last two innings and got the last six outs. Crippin continues to be amazed by how solid Seamon has been in the circle in her career.
“She (Seamon) is just a great player mentally and physically,” Crippin said. “Her pitching control is great and we do a great job calling the pitches.”
Cooperstown will take on eighth-seeded Port Byron (18-4) in the Class C championship game set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Carrier Park in East Syracuse. Port Byron upset top-seeded Jordan-Elbridge and No. 4 Onondaga-Lafayette en route to the finals.
“We knew going into sectionals that it was anyone’s ballgame between the top six teams,” Lippitt said. “It’s all going to come down to who’s playing the best that day.”
The Comets will likely be in the mix for a sectional crown again next season. Sandy Creek only loses senior Lizzie Glazier and has a number of underclassmen in key spots in the lineup. Soluri said it’s a combined effort to maintain the program’s high standards.
“Every year we’re working on rebuilding and reloading our program,” Soluri said. “I’m very fortunate to have a lot of girls to put (in) the work and parents that are willing to pay and travel to (give) those girls that experience.”
POLAND 9, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Tornadoes starting pitcher Shelbi Hauge spun a complete-game three-hitter and drove in a pair of runs as the seventh-seed upset the No. 3 Patriots in a Class D semifinal at Sackets Harbor.
Logan Cookinham and Morgan Weigand each supplied two hits and two RBIs for Poland (15-4), which plays fourth-seeded West Canada Valley (15-3) in the Class D final set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carrier Park in East Syracuse.
Myah Mattice doubled and drove in a run, while Peyton Britton and Logan Romeo each singled for Sackets Harbor (15-7).
