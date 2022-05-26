ADAMS CENTER — The No. 12 seed usually carries magic in other tournaments, and the Skaneateles softball team has spun that into a Section 3 semifinal berth.
Ayla Pas’cal smacked a two-run home run in the eighth inning and doubled as Skaneateles rallied past fourth-seeded South Jefferson, 3-1, in a Class B quarterfinal game at Minkler Road Field.
Laci Gaidis settled down after giving up a first inning-home run to pitching counterpart Emma Schafer and allowed only four hits for the Lakers (12-9), who have reached the semifinals for the first time since 2007.
“We’ve really been using a lot of positive affirmation in the last couple of games,” Pas’cal said. “We like to tell each other positive things after bad stuff happens.”
Skaneateles also knocked out No. 5 Holland Patent with a 4-0 shutout in Tuesday’s first round. Gaidis hurled a one-hit shutout as the Lakers upset the Golden Knights.
“She’s (Gaidis) really matured this year,” Skaneateles coach Allison Teachout said. “I’ve seen tremendous growth in her and she really settled down after that first inning.”
In addition to the home run, Schafer struck out 12 while Bryanna Moroughan, Hannah Morrill and Remissa Stephens each added singles for the Spartans (15-6).
South Jeff struggled at times to hit Gaidis when she made adjustments after the Schaefer home run.
“When someone hits a home run, I just want to strike (out) the next batter or I’ll make it up in some other way,” Gaidis said.
The Spartans kept the lead most of the game, but did have to dodge a second- and a fifth-inning rally from the Lakers. The latter was snuffed out after a Skaneateles runner interfered with South Jeff shortstop Alyana Bush’s right to make a play on the ball.
Katie Combs tied the game for the Lakers with a sixth-inning single that drove in Pas’cal. Schaefer quickly struck out the next four hitters she faced, but the Spartans couldn’t make the most out of Moroughan’s single.
“They’re a good, solid team,” South Jeff coach Steve Randall said of Skaneateles. “They played some good solid defense and they made some good plays.”
Carlee Pitman led off the eighth with a single before Pas’cal lifted a shot to left field. Pittman and Pas’cal scored within quick succession to give Skaneateles the valuable two-run lead.
“It feels really good to get those two hits because I’ve been in a bit of a slump and my coach has been talking to me,” Pas’cal said.
Gaidis sat down the Spartans in order to seal the second straight upset victory for the Lakers. Skaneateles faces a tall order when it battles top-seed and rival Marcellus (15-3) in a semifinal set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Herkimer County Community College.
“We got nothing to lose, so we’re just going for it,” Teachout said.
Despite the loss, Schafer is comfortable with the program’s future. The team will lose key players like Schafer and Bush, but have talented players such as Moroughan and Colleen Davis.
“I think the team will be amazing next year,” Schafer said.
