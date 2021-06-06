Thousand Islands earned the second overall seed in Class C to be the highest seeded Frontier League team as the Section 3 softball brackets were released Sunday.
TI (15-2) will host No. 15 West Canada Valley (6-9) at 5 p.m. Monday in the first round. Sandy Creek (13-3) is the No. 4 seed and will play No. 13 Adirondack (7-5) in a Class C first-round game. No. 11 Beaver River (8-7) travels to sixth-seeded Westmoreland (9-3) and No. 12 South Lewis (9-9) plays at fifth-seeded Fabius-Pompey (9-2) in other Class C first-round action.
In Class A, Carthage (8-8) is the No. 10 seed and plays at seventh-seeded New Hartford (6-8), while No. 11 Indian River (4-6) goes to sixth-seeded Central Square (9-6) in first-round games Monday.
No. 5 South Jefferson (12-4) hosts No. 12 Jordan-Elbridge (9-5) in a Class B first-round game Monday. General Brown (11-4) is the ninth seed and travels to No. 8 Canastota (13-7) in a Monday first-round matchup.
In Class D, No. 13 Alexandria (8-6) goes to No. 4 Hamilton (10-2) in a Tuesday quarterfinal. Lyme (9-5), which won its first Frontier League “D” Division title since 1984, is the No. 6 seed and travels to No. 3 Brookfield (10-5). Ninth-seeded Sackets Harbor (6-9) plays at No. 8 Bishop Ludden (8-6) in a first-round game Monday, while No. 10 LaFargeville (5-10) travels to seventh-seeded DeRuyter (7-6) for another Monday opening-round matchup.
