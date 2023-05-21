Quartet starts playoffs as No. 1s

Sports roundup

The Belleville Henderson baseball and Indian River girls lacrosse teams, along with South Jefferson in both sports, all received the top seeds in their respective brackets for the Section 3 playoffs when pairings were unveiled Sunday.

In baseball, the Spartans enter with an 18-0 overall record as the only unbeaten Section 3 team, while the Panthers are 14-2 and fresh off winning the Frontier League “D” Division regular-season and playoff championship.

