The Belleville Henderson baseball and Indian River girls lacrosse teams, along with South Jefferson in both sports, all received the top seeds in their respective brackets for the Section 3 playoffs when pairings were unveiled Sunday.
In baseball, the Spartans enter with an 18-0 overall record as the only unbeaten Section 3 team, while the Panthers are 14-2 and fresh off winning the Frontier League “D” Division regular-season and playoff championship.
The South Jefferson girls lacrosse team is the No. 1 seed in Class D for the second straight year, while Indian River garnered the top seed in Class C for the first time in program history.
In softball, Sandy Creek (15-2 overall) was chosen as the second seed in Class C to top area teams while South Jefferson (15-1) and Sackets Harbor (13-6) are the No. 3 seeds in Class B and D, respectively.
The boys lacrosse sectional pairings will be determined today.
First-round games are set to begin today in baseball, softball and girls lacrosse with semifinals to be completed by the end of the week.
BASEBALL
South Jefferson tops the Class B field and will begin by hosting a second-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of No. 17 Phoenix (7-12) and 16-Solvay (8-11).
Also in Class B, seventh-seeded Lowville (10-6) will host 10-Adirondack (11-7) in a second-round matchup at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and 21-General Brown (5-14) will open at 12-Oneida (9-9) in the first round at 5 p.m. today.
Three area teams were selected in Class A, highlighted by No. 3 Carthage (11-6) hosting No. 6 Indian River (6-8) in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Watertown (2-12) is the 10th seed and will open at 7-Fulton (6-12) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Beaver River (18-2) was slotted as the second seed in Class C to top area squads and will start in the second round at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday by hosting either 18-Sauquoit Valley (5-12) or 15-Frankfort-Schuyler (5-10).
Ninth-seeded Sandy Creek (10-8) will play at 8-Mount Markham (10-5) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the second round.
South Lewis (9-10) is the 13th seed and will host 20-Port Byron (4-12) while No. 16 Thousand Islands (6-10) will host 17-Onondaga (6-13), with each first-round game set for 5 p.m. today.
In Class D, top-seeded Belleville Henderson will await the winner of 8-Brookfield (11-6) and 9-McGraw (9-9) for a second-round game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fifth-seeded Lyme will host 12-Madison (6-9), and 13-Copenhagen (6-11) will play at 4-Stockbridge Valley (11-3) in first-round outings slated for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Indian River (14-2) will open the Class C playoffs by hosting No. 8 Cortland (5-9) in a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
They are joined in the bracket by No. 5 Carthage (6-10), which will play at No. 4 Southern Hills (12-4) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
In Class D, South Jefferson (13-2) will host the winner of No. 9 Chittenango/No. 8 Clinton in a quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
General Brown (7-9) is the No. 4 seed in Class D and will await the 12-Vernon-Verona-Sherrill/5-Marcellus winner for a quarterfinal Tuesday. Sixth-seeded Immaculate Heart Central (4-10) will host No. 11 Mexico (1-14) in a first-round game today.
In Class B, fourth-seeded Watertown (8-8) will host No. 5 Syracuse-CBA (11-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a quarterfinal matchup.
SOFTBALL
Sandy Creek is the highest of four league teams in the Class C field. The Comets will begin in the second round at 5 p.m. Tuesday against either No. 15 Weedsport (5-13) or No. 18 Little Falls (7-10).
Also in the second round Tuesday, No. 6 Thousand Islands (13-2) will host No. 11 Mount Markham (6-8) and No. 13 South Lewis (6-12) will play at 4-Onondaga-Lafayette (14-2). In the Class C first round, No. 16 Beaver River (5-12) will host 17-Tully (8-10) at 5 p.m. today.
The South Jefferson Spartans will host a Class B second-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of 19-Cazenovia (4-10) and 14-Hannibal (7-9).
They are joined in the bracket by No. 10 General Brown (10-6), set for a second-round matchup against 7-Canastota (14-5) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and 13-Lowville (6-8) hosting 20-Skaneateles (4-16) in the first round at 5 p.m. today.
Two area foes will clash in the Class A first round as 9-Watertown (8-10) faces 8-Indian River (10-6) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia.
In Class D, the Sackets Harbor Patriots (13-6) will open by hosting 14-Fabius Pompey (4-12) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the second round.
In other second-round games set for the same time Tuesday, 5-Alexandria (13-4) will host league foe and 12-seeded Copenhagen (6-13), while 13-Belleville Henderson (5-13) opens at 4-West Canada Valley (12-3).
Lyme (3-13) is the 15th seed in Class D and will host 18-Bishop Ludden (1-15) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. today.
