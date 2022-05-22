The South Jefferson and Lyme baseball teams earned the top seeds in their respective brackets when the Section 3 baseball and softball pairings were released Sunday morning.
South Jeff (16-2 overall) will await the winner of No. 17 Hannibal (7-12) and No. 16 Central Valley Academy (7-11) in a Class B first-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday. No. 11 Lowville (11-8) travels to sixth-seeded Skaneateles (13-6) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In Class D, Lyme (16-2) will host the winner of No. 9 DeRuyter (8-6) and eighth-seeded Hamilton (9-6) on Thursday. Third-seeded Belleville Henderson (14-3) will play the winner of No. 6 Sackets Harbor (9-8) and No. 11 Brookfield (13-5). The Patriots and Beavers will play a first-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In Class A, sixth-seeded Carthage (12-6) hosts No. 11 Watertown (5-10) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The winner faces third-seeded Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy (14-4) in a quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Thursday in Syracuse.
Defending Class C champion Beaver River (18-1) is the second seed and hosts No. 15 West Canada Valley (7-9) in a rematch of last season’s sectional final. No. 17 Alexandria (7-10) travels to No. 16 South Lewis (8-11) for a play-in round game set for 5 p.m. Monday in Turin. The winner takes on top-seeded Westmoreland (16-0) in the first round.
SOFTBALL
Sandy Creek (15-2) is the highest Frontier League seed at No. 3 in the Class C bracket. It will face No. 14 Sauquoit Valley (7-8) in a first-round game set for 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Thousand Islands (15-2) is the fifth-seed and will take on No. 12 Onondaga (10-7) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday. South Lewis (11-6) is the No. 10 seed and faces defending champion and No. 7 Pulaski (12-3) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In Class B, South Jefferson (14-5) is the fourth seed and hosts No. 13 Little Falls (6-12) in a first-round game 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Spartans can host a quarterfinal game if they win. South Jeff would play the winner of fifth-seeded Holland Patent (13-3) and No. 12 Skaneateles (10-9).
An all-Frontier League matchup will be in the Class A first round as eighth-seeded Carthage (10-8) hosts No. 9 Indian River (8-8) at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The winner faces top-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt (17-3) in the quarterfinals. Watertown (8-8) is the No. 11 seed and travels to No. 6 Syracuse CBA (9-6) in the first round at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In Class D, sixth-seeded Lyme (10-6) will host No. 11 LaFargeville (6-9) in a first- round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The two teams split the regular season series between them. Sackets Harbor (11-8) is the seventh seed and hosts No. 10 Otselic Valley (6-7) at 5 p.m. Tuesday. No. 12 Alexandria (6-9) travels to fifth-seeded DeRuyter (7-4) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Belleville Henderson (6-10) is the No. 13 seed and goes to fourth-seeded Poland (10-8) for a first-round matchup.
All game times are subject to change.
