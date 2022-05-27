EAST SYRACUSE — Carthage senior McKinley Fielding won the 1,500 and 3,000 meters to highlight area athletes at the Section 3 Class A championships Friday at East Syracuse-Minoa High School.
Fielding edged out Camden’s Elizabeth Lucason with a time of 4:37.45 to 4:37.77. Fielding, who is committed to Division I Toledo in the fall, won by a much more comfortable 13 seconds in the 3,000.
Indian River’s Mackenzie Adams placed second in the pentathlon.
BONBREST PACES LOWVILLE
Eliana Bonbrest took four of the five events to win the girls pentathlon in the Class B2 championships Thursday at Little Falls.
Bonbrest finished with wins in the 100-meter hurdles, 800, long jump and shot put and was the high-jump runner-up to finish with 2,389 overall points. Taci Smith won the long jump for the Red Raiders.
Lowville placed fourth in the team competition behind champion Cazenovia.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
CLIFFORD WINS PENTATHLON
Watertown junior Tristin Clifford won two of five events to capture the pentathlon at the Section 3 Class A championships at East Syracuse-Minoa High School.
Clifford posted victories in the shot put and high jump to come away with 2,432 overall points to finish 95 points ahead of Jamesville-DeWitt’s Sean Rigdon.
The Cyclones 400 relay of Deante Hall, Camiren Collins, Jalen Goodman and Daemareon Warren took second spot.
Watertown was eighth in the team competition, while Indian River was 11th and Carthage 12th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.