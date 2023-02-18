WATERTOWN — Sandy Creek remembered its Frontier League “C” Division playoff volleyball final loss to Beaver River at Case Middle School on Feb. 4.
Two weeks later, the Comets erased that heartbreaking loss at the same location.
Sixth-seeded Sandy Creek (14-6) rallied to beat No. 4 Fabius-Pompey, 22-26, 26-24, 28-26, 25-22, in a rematch of last season’s Section 3 Class D final. Top-seeded Mount Markham (19-0) swept No. 2 Beaver River, 25-10, 25-14, 25-22, in the Class C championship also Saturday at Case Middle School.
SANDY CREEK 3, FABIUS-POMPEY 1
Sandy Creek won its fourth overall sectional title and third straight. The Comets have reached the Section 3 final in four of the past five years there’s been a tournament. There was no 2021 tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sandy Creek continues to be tournament specialists and tough to knock out of any competition.
“Our goal from the beginning is to win a sectional title and when it’s the playoffs, we just turn on that fire and don’t want to lose,” Comets senior Lizzie Glazier said.
Ashlee Freebern netted nine kills and nine digs, while Sierra Kolod racked up 25 digs and seven aces for Fabius-Pompey (18-6).
The Comets got off to a big lead in the first set, but the Falcons reeled them in and took the first set, 25-22. Sandy Creek knew it had to make adjustments if it wanted a three-peat.
“I think we changed our energy around,” Sandy Creek senior Maiya Hathway said. “We did what we had to do with it being our last time out.”
Fabius-Pompey built a large margin up in the second set, but it was Sandy Creek that rallied. The Comets fought back and won the second and third sets, 26-24 and 28-26, respectively.
Sandy Creek has displayed its scrappy attitude all season being only one of two Class D schools, along with Thousand Islands, to be in the FL. The Comets often win matches against opponents from higher classes.
“Taking on tougher opponents 100% toughens up,” Sandy Creek senior Lilly Kohlbach said. “We deal with a quicker pace that helps us out.”
The Comets finally got out to an early lead to start a set in the fourth. Sandy Creek then used its experience to take down Fabius-Pompey for the second straight season. The end result was the same, but the Falcons were a better team than last season.
“I think they were a lot stronger this year with their attack and were a lot smarter,” Comets coach Dori Hathway said.
The victory closes out the book on the Comets’ most successful chapter in program history. Players like Hathway, Glazier, Kohlbach and Marissa Brennan will graduate, but they ended their campaign in satisfying fashion.
“It feels great to win a sectional title because this group deserves it,” Kohlbach said.
Sandy Creek also earned the section win in the memory of former teammate Natalie Bauer, who was killed in a car accident in July 2021. The Comets wore patches that had initials and No. 3 on their right shoulders.
Coach Hathway said she thought Bauer may have given her team a push when it was needed most.
“As long we’re here together, she will always be a part of us,” Dori Hathway said. “She was a big part of this program, so they felt they needed to step up for her.”
MOUNT MARKHAM 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
Abbie Ainsley collected 22 digs and four aces while Trinity Bailey posted 14 digs and 10 kills as the Mustangs won their first sectional title since 2019 and completed their second unbeaten season in program history.
Rachel Pellam totaled 12 digs and nine service points while Kaelyn Boliver generated eight assists and four kills for the Beaver (16-1), who missed out on getting coach Gene Sundberg his ninth sectional title.
The Mustangs started strong and got the first seven points of the opening set. Mount Markham used its service game to build big leads early.
“Serving is the most important part of the game,” Ainsley said. “It gives you the momentum and allows you to set up your plays.”
Middle play was also a huge reason why Mount Markham got off to a strong start. The Mustangs denied many scoring opportunities for the Beavers and used their size to disrupt the opposing offense.
“The middle players did a great job at the net and it’s very important to slow down the ball for the receivers,” Bailey said.
Mount Markham also erased the memory of last year’s sectional final loss to Tully. The victory also gives longtime head coach Terry McKane his sixth sectional title in 20 years.
“Last year was tough because we were just coming off COVID,” McKane said. “We knew Beaver River was a tough team and they had a heart of a champion.”
The Beavers made a run in the final set before the Mustangs closed out the match. Beaver River took down three of last year’s sectional champions in Sandy Creek, Lowville and Tully in its last four matches.
“Our league schedule really prepared us for sectionals,” Sundberg said. “We’re were 6-0 against reigning sectional champs, but we just ran into a buzzsaw.”
Both teams are young and loses only a few players heading into next season. The two schools could meet again in next year’s tournament.
“I’m very encouraged and enthusiastic about next year,” Sundberg said,
