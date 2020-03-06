Section 10 basketball
POTSDAM — The Canton girls basketball team repeated as Section 10 overall champions with a 74-58 win over Class D champion Hammond in the Overall championship game Friday night at SUNY Potsdam.
Katie Chisholm led the Class B champion Golden Bears (21-3 overall) with 25 points. Sarah Sieminski scored 22 points and Abigail Dent added 10.
Canton won its fifth overall title in program history and denied Hammond (23-2) a chance at its first.
Avery Kenyon led the Red Devils with 20 points. Kelsey Bennett scored 13 points and Kylie Vaughan added 10 for the Red Devils.
n Jackson Jones picked up 25 points to lead Class B champion Ogdensburg Free Academy to a 66-50 win over Class A champion Malone in the boys overall title game. OFA (20-4) repeated as overall champion — its 14th crown in program history. Connor Griffith scored 12 points and MeSean Johnson added 10 for OFA. Aiden DeCillis led the Huskies (16-7) with 13 points.
