CARTHAGE — In quest of a second consecutive Section 3 title, the Lyme boys basketball team continues to thrive under the pressure during the postseason.
Tested like never before during sectionals this year, the Indians responded well as Kyle Gaumes drilled a 3-pointer to force overtime, and second-seeded Lyme went on to fend off No. 3 Old Forge, 62-58, on Monday night in a Class D semifinal at Carthage High School.
Junior Tyler Wilson scored 20 points, including surpassing the 1,000-point plateau, to pace the Indians.
Gaumes, also a junior, and senior Isaiah Wilson each contributed 15 points to help fuel a balanced attack by Lyme. “This is the best game we’ve played all year, by far,” Gaumes said.
“It was very intense,” Tyler Wilson said. “They were a tough team to play against, but we were clutch when we had to be.”
The Indians (21-1) move on to face top-seeded and undefeated DeRuyter in the final at noon Saturday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.
“It’s not stressful, it’s fun out there,” Gaumes said. “We don’t mind playing close games, that’s what basketball is about.”
But Lyme, which led for much of regulation, was forced to rally after Old Forge took a 53-50 lead on a layup by Roman McGrady and a free throw by Sasha Fleteau with 10.9 seconds left.
After the Indians called timeout with 7.9 seconds remaining at halfcourt, Jake Bombard took the inbounds pass and passed the ball to Gaumes, who drained a 3-pointer from the far left corner just before time expired.
“I’ve never had a bigger shot in my life than that one right there,” Gaumes said. “I’m just happy it went in. If you hesitate, it’s too late.”
“Kyle with that last shot was unbelievable,” Lyme coach Leo Wilson said. “Our guys have the confidence, so to make that shot and to be moving on is just great.”
In overtime, Lyme’s Tanner Young provided his team with a 57-53 lead with a jump shot with 3:08 to play.
“I think we did pretty good, we could have done better against them early on,” Tyler Wilson said. “But in overtime and in the fourth quarter, we just did what we had to do to shut them down.”
Old Forge scored the next five points, capped by two free throws from Fleteau, to lead 58-57 with 1:07 remaining.
But Tyler Wilson was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 39.1 seconds left and made all three free throws to provide the Indians with the lead for good at 60-58. Gaumes sank two free throws with 13 seconds left for the final margin.
“I felt good, I knew I needed to make those free throws and I did,” Tyler Wilson said.
“We have heart and that’s going to win you games,” Gaumes said. “If you can play defense and have heart while your doing it, the offense will come to you. You just have to work hard on defense.”
Of the Indians’ 21 baskets, 11 were 3-pointers, including five from Tyler Wilson and four from Isaiah Wilson.
Tyler Wilson reached 1,000 points when he drained a trey in the fourth quarter.
“It’s nice because my dad (Scott Wilson) and my brother (Troy Wilson) and my cousin (Isaiah) did it as well,” said Tyler Wilson, who has scored 1,004 career points and has played varsity ball since eighth grade. “I think it’s special.”
Isaiah Wilson surpassed the 2,000-point career mark earlier this season in a 74-66 double-overtime win over Copenhagen on Jan. 28.
“This is a great honor for Tyler, I wish we could have got it for him at home,” Leo Wilson said. “But this kind of a game, with this kind of hype, it feels great that we got it done.”
Jimmy Connell scored 18 points to pace Old Forge (17-6), Fleteau added 17 points and McGrady finished with 12.
Lyme was pushed to the limit by Old Forge after it cruised to wins in the first two rounds of sectionals. It cruised past Frontier League foe LaFargeville, 82-57, in the first round and then bested McGraw, 58-46, in a quarterfinal last Tuesday.
“I couldn’t be happier with this team,” said Gaumes, who transferred to Lyme from LaFargeville after his sophomore year. “They treat me like a brother and all we’re best friends. You couldn’t ask for a better team.”
Lyme, which ranked No. 3 in the state in Class D, now faces a rematch with DeRuyter (23-0), which is ranked second in the state.
“Every game, like tonight, and from now in is about surviving,” Gaumes said. “You survive and keep on going.”
Last year, the Indians outlasted the Rockets, 54-50, in the final to capture their first sectional title since 1978.
“It’s a very good feeling,” Tyler Wilson said. “We only have two or three guys who played on last year’s team, so we’re experienced and some of us aren’t. We’re looking forward to it.”
“DeRuyter is a very good, well-coached team,” Leo Wilson added about DeRuyter. “They’re very disciplined, we went to watch them play. They play aggressive, they get out on breaks, we’re going to have our hands full. But it’s going to be a very good game.”
