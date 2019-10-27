The Section 3 football semifinals will take place Friday and Saturday throughout central New York.
Class A and eight-man are just beginning their postseason slate, with the top four teams making it to the playoffs.
The winner of the semifinal games will play next week for their respective titles at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
In Class A, Carthage (7-1, 5-0) and Indian River (7-1, 4-1) both qualified for sectionals and will play Friday night at General Brown.
Carthage versus Whitesboro (4-4) will begin at 5 p.m. and Indian River versus Auburn (6-2) will happen after the conclusion of the Carthage game.
In Class C, Lowville (8-0) is the only area team standing after the quarterfinal round.
In order to get to the Dome, Lowville will have to beat Canastota (7-1). The game will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse. The winner of that game will play the winner of Cato-Meridian (8-0) versus Herkimer (5-3) for the Class C crown.
In Class D, Beaver River (6-2) survived a tight game against Thousand Islands on Saturday to advance to the semifinal round where it will play Waterville (6-2) on Friday, 7 p.m. at Lowville. The winner will play the survivor of Dolgeville (6-2) versus Frankfort-Schuyler (6-2) the following weekend.
In eight-man ball, South Lewis (6-0) begins its postseason with West Canada Valley (5-1) on Friday at 6 p.m. at Sauquoit Valley.
