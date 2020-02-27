High school hockey
NORFOLK — Jayden Grant and Bobby Voss scored goals 11 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period to give top-seeded Norwood-Norfolk the lead for good in a 5-2 win over No. 5 St. Lawrence Central in a Section 10 Division II boys hockey semifinal Thursday night.
Norwood-Norfolk (12-7-1 overall) will face either No. 3 Salmon River or No. 2 Ogdensburg Free Academy, which meet at 6:30 tonight, in the title game at 5 p.m. Monday at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena.
St. Lawrence Central (7-14-1) led 2-1 after two periods thanks to goals from Jarrett St. Hilaire in the first and second periods. Voss scored with 39 seconds left in the first period.
Grant tied the game 2-2 with his goal 30 seconds into the third period and Voss scored 41 seconds in to make it 3-2. Joey Greene and Brody VanBuren scored later in the final period for Norwood-Norfolk.
