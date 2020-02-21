OGDENSBURG — Emily Farrand struck for 18 points as second-seeded Ogdensburg Free Academy rode an early lead to a 52-42 Section 10 Class B girls basketball semifinal victory over No. 3 Gouverneur on Friday.
Riley Hough added 11 points for the Blue Devils (14-7 overall), who face Canton in the Class B final Thursday at SUNY Potsdam.
Laney Smith scored 13 points and Shacoria Jackson supplied 11 for Gouverneur (11-10).
CANTON 71, POTSDAM 34
Sarah Sieminski finished with 24 points and Canton pummeled Potsdam 21-2 in the first quarter in a Class B semifinal win at Canton.
Katie Chisholm delivered 18 points for the top-ranked Golden Bears (18-3), who will play OFA on Thursday in the final.
Luca Pecora led Potsdam’s scorers with nine points. The Sandstoners finished 5-17.
ST. LAWRENCE 65, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 42
Marissa MacLean scored 19 points to match the 19 St. Lawrence delivered in the first quarter as the Larries rolled past the Flyers in a Class C semifinal upset at Norwood.
Maggie Yandoh added 12 points and freshman Rylee Daoust scored 10 for third-seeded St. Lawrence (10-11), which also received nine points apiece from Abigail Lemieux and Mackenzie Moreau and outscored the host Flyers 35-10 in the first half.
Tiffany Fisher scored 11 points for second-seeded Norwood-Norfolk (13-7) and Kylee Kellison contributed nine.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 62, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 26
Alexis Sullivan scored 16 points and 10 Yellowjackets made the scoresheet as top-seeded Madrid-Waddington advanced to the Section 10 Class C final with a semifinal victory in Madrid.
Emma Plumley added 10 points for the Yellowjackets (18-3), who face St. Lawrence Central in the championship game Friday at SUNY Potsdam.
Kyla Phelan scored 13 points for Brushton-Moira (5-14).
BOYS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 5, CANTON 1
Bryan Jones scored a pair of goals and contributed an assist as Potsdam defeated Canton in NAC Division I game at Potsdam.
Kole Wright and Will Varney each finished with a goal and an assist for the Sandstoners (6-10-3, 5-3-2). Romano Sergi also scored.
Rhett Palmer scored for Canton (3-15-1, 3-6-1).
MALONE 2, ISLANDERS 0
Jeremiah Scharf turned away 20 shots to anchor the Malone defense in a NAC Division II victory over the Islanders in Malone.
Ed Collins and Trent King supplied a goal each and Seth Lockwood assisted on both shots for the Huskies (6-10-4, 5-6-2).
Clayton Hall stopped 14 shots for Thousand Islands (5-14-1, 3-9-1).
MASSENA 5, ITHACA 2
Nicholas Morrell scored three goals and assisted on the other two as Massena defeated Ithaca in a nonleague game at Massena.
Morrell assisted on the first of two goals by Nicholas Linstad and then scored the next two goals in the first as the Red Raiders (10-8-1) took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.
Linstad also contributed an assist.
PLATTSBURGH 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Hayden Colburn provided a goal and two assists as the Hornets topped the Icemen in a nonleague game at Norfolk.
Brandt Clarke added a goal and an assist for Plattsburgh (6-10-4).
Bobby Voss scored for Norwood-Norfolk (11-8-1).
