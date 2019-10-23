ADAMS — Ryan Green scored three goals as the second-seeded Belleville Henderson boys soccer team blanked 15th-seeded Mater Dei Academy, 7-0, on Wednesday in a Section 3 Class D first-round game at South Jefferson’s turf field.
Maxim Hess chipped in with two goals for the Panthers (17-0), who will host Frontier League “D” Division foe Lyme in a quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Friday.
Mater Dei Academy (6-10) was formerly known as Blessed Virgin Mary.
LYME 5, REMSEN 0
Derrike Goutremout scored three goals in the seventh-seeded Indians win over the 10th-seeded Tigers in a Class D first-round match in Lyme.
After going up 1-0 in the first half, Lyme (13-4) scored four more goals in the second half. Nolan Seery and Graham Rowland also found the net.
Brady Coe made 16 saves for Remsen (7-7-2).
POLAND 6, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Kade Ozog scored three goals to spark the third-seeded Tornadoes past the 14th-seeded Red Knights in a Class D first-round game in Poland.
Jarrett Papp chipped in with a goal and three assists for Poland (14-3) and goalie Connor Broadbent made five saves.
Zach Eckert scored a goal for LaFargeville (7-9) and goalie Colin Miskimon finished with six saves.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 4, HERKIMER 0
Gabe Clement and Rees Gray each netted a goal and an assist as the seventh-seeded Vikings blanked the No. 10-seeded Magicians in a Class C first round game at Clayton.
Chase Brooks and Cully Gaffney added goals for Thousand Islands (11-6), which plays at second-seeded Bishop Grimes in a quarterfinal on Friday.
WATERVILLE 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
Austin Hutchins collected a pair of goals as the sixth-seeded Indians beat the No. 11-seeded Beavers in a Class C first round game at Waterville.
Jacob Barth totaled a goal and an assist for Waterville (13-3-1).
Lincoln Becker made nine saves for Beaver River (7-10).
HOLLAND PATENT 1, GENERAL BROWN 0 (OT)
After suffering only one loss all season, the top-seeed Lions were knocked out of the Class B tournament by the Golden Knights in the opening round in Dexter.
No. 16 Holland Patent (6-11) scored the game’s only goal in overtime when Jock Scroth found the net, unassisted in the 117th minute.
Tucker Rosbrook made five saves in goal for General Brown (14-2-1). Holland Patent goalkeeper, Jonathan Tolpa, turned away 24 shots taken by the Lions.
CHITTENANGO 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Abrahan Alpuerto III provided a pair of goals as the eighth-seeded Bears topped the No. 9-seeded Spartans in a Class B first round game at Chittenango.
Sean Larsson supplied the other goal for Chittenango (9-6-1), which hosts No. 16 Holland Patent in a quarterfinal match on Friday.
Josh Bliss scored for South Jefferson (8-8-1).
Also in Class B, fifth-seeded Cazenovia defeated 12th-seeded Lowville, 7-0, in a first-round game.
In Class A first-round game, seventh-seeded Fulton topped 10th-seeded Carthage, 5-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
V-V-S 4, LOWVILLE 1
The 10th-seeded Red Devils (10-6) defeated the seventh-seeded Red Raiders in a Class B first-round game in Lowville.
Hannah Freeman scored a goal for Lowville (13-3-1) and goalie Olivia Brandel finished with three saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.