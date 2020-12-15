EDITOR’S NOTE: The Watertown Daily Times can’t bring sports back, but we can give you an opportunity to speak about what they meant to you. This December, we’ll be running the Senior Athlete Yearbook through the end of the year, a project that will highlight north country senior athletes from the class of 2020 and 2021.
Lincoln Becker, Beaver River Central
Baseball, basketball and soccer
Who has been your biggest inspiration and why?
“My biggest inspiration in my high school sports career was a former Beaver River graduate, Sam Widrick. Through the beginning of my junior basketball season, I had a few moments where I lost my cool, and he helped me through them and showed me what really was important, he was the most inspirational person for me.”
Ashton Beebe, Watertown High School
Soccer and Lacrosse
Who has been your biggest inspiration and why?
“(Former Syracuse player) Jovan Miller has always been a huge inspiration of mine, especially coming from Upstate just like myself. He is very humbled and a stand-up person with a great personality, not to mention has great knowledge about the sport of lacrosse. He’s just a person that I’d like to follow in the footsteps of.”
