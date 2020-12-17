EDITOR’S NOTE: The Watertown Daily Times can’t bring sports back, but we can give you an opportunity to speak about what they meant to you. This December, we’ll be running the Senior Athlete Yearbook through the end of the year, a project that will highlight north country senior athletes from the class of 2020 and 2021.
Hannah Boshart, Carthage Central
Sport: Tennis
What is the greatest lesson high school athletics has taught you?
“The biggest thing that I have learned while playing high school sports is to make the most out of every moment of it. During the season last year, I never would’ve imagined that it may be the last time that I am able to play tennis at Carthage. I am so thankful for all of the memories and relationships that I have made while being a part of this team.”
Abigail Christian, Pulaski Academy
Sport: Basketball and track
What is the greatest lesson high school athletics has taught you?
“Basketball is something I have loved ever since 3rd grade. In 8th grade I was pulled up to play varsity. My coaches pushed me to be the best player I could be, teaching me how to learn from my mistakes. Freshman year the track coach came up to me and asked me to consider signing up for track. I decided to throw shot put and discus. He always encouraged me even when I didn’t believe in myself. I can’t thank my coaches enough for being a part of my athletic career because I wouldn’t be who I am today without them. As a senior, basketball and track are now the highlights of high school. Athletics helped me grow not only as an athlete but as a student as well. They taught me that failure builds character, self-discipline, and perseverance. It’s something that I will always remember when pursuing my future goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.