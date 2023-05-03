LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) held its quarterly meeting of the Executive Committee on Wednesday at the Embassy Suites in Saratoga Springs. The committee voted on several key proposals important to the Association’s 787-member schools.
Standing committee approvals were highlighted by the unanimous passing of the NYSPHSAA’s 2023-24 operating budget.
Additionally, the Executive Committee approved, 20-2, the Sportsmanship Committee’s addition of a Spectator Sportsmanship Regulation to the Sportsmanship Rule.
Also, the Safety Committee’s addition of a wet bulb temperature indicator chart to the NYSPHSAA Heat Index Policy was approved, 20-2.
Highlighting sport committee proposals, for fall, the Executive Committee unanimously approved moving the Game Day Cheer Championships to Sunday of Week 18 and allow the football season to start on the Saturday of Week 7, both starting in 2023.
For spring, three outdoor track proposals were approved including becoming a variation sport and keeping their classification number at 600 and above for Division 1, and 599 and below for Division 2. Track was also approved to remove hand timing standards for the second qualifier for the State Championship and only using FAT timing as the standard.
The removal of the Super Standard Qualifier in a meet with a minimum of five or more teams was approved as well. All the track approvals are effective starting in 2024.
Boys and girls golf had one proposal approved-permission to use cell phones as distance measuring devices during their state championships, in accordance with USGA Rule 4.3, effective immediately. No winter proposals were voted on today.
The NYSPHSAA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee made several recommendations today, all for vote in July. The committee introduced proposals requiring all standing committee members take the NFHS Implicit Bias course in addition to recommending changes to the NYSPHSAA Handbook language to address sportsmanship and DEI issues.
The following state championship venue locations were approved for 2024-26:
■ Girls Soccer – Cortland area venues (Cortland);
■ Girls Tennis Team – Drumlins Tennis Club (Syracuse).
