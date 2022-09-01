State Athletics names Bartlett new president

LATHAM — Russell Bartlett, Superintendent of Tupper Lake Central School District (Section X), officially took over as the 51st President of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association on Thursday.
Bartlett begins a two-year term (2022-2024) as president after serving as an officer for the previous four years (2018-2022).
Also on Thursday, Adam Stoltman of Alden Central School District (Section VI) began his term as a NYSPHSAA officer in the role of second Vice President.
Tim Mullins of Bayport-Blue Point (Section XI) moves into the role of first Vice President. Mullins served as second Vice President for the last two years.
Julie Bergman (Section IV) transitioned from President (2020-2022) to the role of Past President for the next two years and Paul Harrica (Section X) completed his eight years of service to the Association as the outgoing Past President.
Bartlett has been a member of the Tupper Lake School District since 1994.
He began his teaching career as a chemistry/biology teacher, a role he held for 15 years. After that he spent five years as Tupper Lake’s Student Coordinator. He has also held the positions of athletic director and principal; he has been the Tupper Lake Superintendent for the past two years.
Bartlett has degrees from SUNY Geneseo (B.S), SUNY Potsdam (M.S. Ed) and The State University of New York at Stony Brook (Advanced Graduate Certificate).
“Taking over as NYSPHSAA President is an honor and a privilege,” Bartlett said. “NYSPHSAA stands as such a positive force in the overall education of our student athletes, and I’m rather humbled to be standing in the shoes of so many people who have given so much to NYSPHSAA and to student athletes of New York State. I’m committed and looking forward to working with the staff and the membership to seek ways to serve our kids and our communities better and more comprehensively.
“Education-based athletics are such a critical part of a well-rounded education, and I think everyone involved with NYSPHSAA would agree that the more students we can get involved, the better their educational experiences will be.”
Mullins has been the Director of Physical Education, Health, and Athletics at Bayport-Blue Point School District (Section XI) since 2003. Prior to that he worked at West Islip School District (Section XI) and has been a member of the Section XI and NYSPHSAA boys’ lacrosse committees since 2006.
After serving a two-year term as the NYSPHSAA second Vice President (2020-2022), Mullins will now serve two years as the first Vice President (2022-2024).
