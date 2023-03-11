POTSDAM — Ryan Jones tallied 21 points, including five 3-point field goals, as the Canton boys basketball team held off Section 2 champion Chatham for a 64-59 victory in an NYSPHSAA Class C quarterfinal Saturday at Maxcy Hall.
Eyilayomi Odetoyinbo generated 19 points and Vincent Nelson-Fuse supplied 14 points for the Golden Bears (17-6).
Canton will take on Section 1 champion Haldane (20-4) in a state semifinal at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Matt Thorsen totaled 19 points while Tate Van Alstyne and Jacob Baccaro each accumulated 12 points for the Panthers (21-5).
NEW HARTFORD 68, MASSENA 35
Jameson Stockwell provided 23 points as the Spartans topped the Red Raiders in a Class A quarterfinal at SUNY Potsdam.
Zach Philipkoski notched 13 points and Colton Suriano added 12 points for New Hartford (16-10), which plays Section 1’s Tappan Zee in a semifinal game set for 6 p.m. Friday in Glens Falls.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 72, POTSDAM 34
Conor Gemmill registered 12 points as the Section 2 champion Crusaders used their strong defense to beat the Sandstoners in a state Class B quarterfinal at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
Darien Moore added 11 and Aidan Prunty came off the bench to score 10 points for Catholic Central (24-1), which plays Section 11’s Southampton in a state semifinal at 9 a.m. Saturday at Glens Falls.
Ian VanWagner led all scorers with 13 points for Potsdam (12-13).
AVERILL PARK 64, INDIAN RIVER 38
Taylor Holohan’s 29 points powered Section 2 and defending state champion Averill Park to an NYSPHSAA quarterfinal win over Section 3’s Indian River in a battle of the state’s top-five Class A ranked teams at Hudson Valley CC in Troy.
Kayleigh Ahern chipped in 10 points for Averill Park (22-2), which plays Section 1’s Walter Panas in a semifinal game slated for 3:15 p.m. Friday at Hudson Valley CC.
Lilly Walsh scored 10 points while Bella Davis and Ravan Marsell each netted seven points for Indian River (22-3).
Brooke Kuzmich recorded 26 points as the Section 2 champion Witches started strong in their state Class B quarterfinal victory over the Golden Bears at SUNY Potsdam.
Reegan Mullen contributed 16 points for unbeaten Greenwich (26-0), which plays the winner of Section 9’s Millbrook and Section 11’s Port Jefferson at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Hudson Valley CC.
Ava Hoy netted 10 points while Calie Klassen and Viv Coburn each collected seven points for Canton (16-4).
