TROY — Hammond sophomore guard Ava Howie came out on the floor for the second half of Saturday’s New York State Class D semifinal game at Hudson Valley Community College determined to assert herself in the Red Devils’ offense.
She did that quickly by converting a putback on the first possession of the second half and the Devils quickly opened a 19-point lead.
Howie then converted a 3-point play to keep the same point margin, buried two 3-pointers and converted three times on the break as Hammond cruised to a 78-56 victory and spot in Sunday’s state title game opposite Section 4’s Oxford Academy, which advanced past Section 2’s Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons.
Howie scored 18 points and went on to a game-high 28 points with 10 rebounds and four assists, teaming with Landree Kenyon, who delivered 27 points, six assists, three steals and two blocked shot. That production powered the Devils, who ran past a determined Panama squad.
Both Howie and Kenyon turned in 12-for-21 shooting leading a 35-for-59 or 59% team effort.
“They knew our stack play and defended it well but that allowed Ava to get shots from the top of the key and she made them,” Hammond coach Alyssa Crosby said.
“The girls had their game faces on today, they were all business.”
Mandy Brink enjoyed life into the Panama cause throughout the game with 26 points and four assists.
Kylie Morgan tallied 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting and six rebounds and Kaitlyn Horton added eight points and six rebounds.
“Coach told us at halftime that we all had to step (up) and do what we can do. We hate to play a slow-paced game, we want to get out and run,” Howie said.
Howie scored four points in the first half when Hailey Manning sparked the Devils to 9-2 and 13-4 leads and scored four of her six points, with two assists in the first quarter.
Reserves Laurell Vinch and Issy Woodcock came through with key points and key minutes, helping the Section 10 champions play their way through foul trouble to a 38-26 halftime lead.
“Hailey Manning sparked us early. She always brings a lot of energy,” Howie said.
Brink buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the first quarter to pull her team within four points at 13-9 and Panama played inspired basketball netting 17 points in the second quarter.
The Devils answered with 25 points on precise team play that included six quick points in which Woodcock scored inside and Vinch buried two jumpers from the wing.
“We got into foul trouble against Poland so we incorporated the reserves more in practices. Laurell and Issy did a very nice job. They really know their roles,” Crosby said.
In its three previous trips to the final four, Panama lost to Heuvelton on its way to state championships.
Hammond looks to continue the trend against Oxford Academy, which received 27 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s win where Joce Finch netted 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting.
Hammond will be looking for the third state title in program history. The first two came in 2007 and 2008.
