TROY — Copenhagen’s supporting cast picked the right time to have its best game of the season.
Charli Carroll supplied 15 points and Alyssa Fitzpatrick added 13 points as Copenhagen topped Section 2’s Hartford, 51-40, in the NYSPHSAA Class D girls basketball semifinal Friday night at Hudson Valley Community College.
“We seem to find all sorts of different ways to win,” Copenhagen head coach Natalie Scott said. “Our subs came in and gave us quality minutes to fill in the gaps.”
Copenhagen (23-2) will play Section 6’s Sherman (15-8), which defeated Section 4’s Franklin Central, 49-43, in the first semifinal. The title game is 8:45 tonight.
Karlee Nims scored 15 points for Hartford (20-5), which concludes its best season in school history. The Tanagers dealt with multiple defensive looks the Golden Knights threw at them.
“I was expecting more full-court pressure than we got from them,” Hartford coach Jason Johnson said. “We got shots, but just couldn’t get them to drop.”
The Knights didn’t play their trademark pressure defense, but instead dropped into a 1-3-1 zone with an emphasis on harassing the guards and having someone on Nims at all times.
“(Nims) is a great athlete, so we wanted to shut her down and make their outside players work,” said guard Samantha Stokely, who scored seven points.
The Golden Knights’ biggest success early in the game was when they found Carroll in close for short layups. Guard Aubree Smykla and Fitzpatrick found space in the lane to make their shots.
“It always helps with our confidence when we get a lead because we can stay ahead,” Carroll said.
Fitzpatrick provided the team with the most points since scoring 15 in a Jan. 13 win over Sackets Harbor. It’s the type of game title-winners often produce on their way to taking a championship.
“Everybody said be confident and fake it until you make it,” Fitzpatrick said.
Copenhagen led 25-21 at the half after its guards spent the first two quarters disrupting entry-passes to Nims. The Golden Knights led by as many as nine in the second quarter before Dalrymple departed after picking up her third foul.
Dalrymple got her fourth foul early in the third, but Madison Cheek, Claire Jones and Taryn Twombly ate up some valuable minutes while the senior forward sat.
“All the support of the bench was amazing,” Fitzpatrick said. “When they came in, they put their minutes in and really helped us out.”
Stokely, who scored the first five points of the second half, showed no fear on the court, consistently taking the ball to the hoop whenever there was a transition opportunity. The Golden Knights cashed in many chances on the run.
“My dad always tells me you just got to take it to the rim,” Stokely said.
Copenhagen sits on the edge of its first state girls hoops title, but must get through a strong defensive team in Sherman. Scott said the Wildcats remind her of a previous opponent they played on the way to Troy.
“I watched them play and they kind of remind me of Heuvelton with the guards,” Scott said. “They’re athletic, they push the ball and play good defense.”
The mission isn’t done, but Copenhagen can’t stop smiling about the possibility of winning a state title.
“I’m shaking just thinking about it,” Carroll said.
STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS D CHAMPIONSHIP
At Hudson Valley CC, Troy
Tonight’s game
Copenhagen (23-2) vs. Sherman (15-8), 8:45 p.m.
