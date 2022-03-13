BINGHAMTON — Kori Nichols supplied 19 points as the General Brown girls basketball team topped Section 4’s Norwich, 72-52, in the NYSPHSAA Class B quarterfinal Sunday at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Karsyn Fields posted 16 points, while Emma Dupee collected 14 points for the Lions (23-2). Ainsley Fuller chipped in 14 points for General Brown, which plays Section 2’s Schalmont in the Class B semifinal at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
Margaret Dougher netted 19 points, including five 3-point field goals, and Mackenzie Hess totaled 14 points for the Purple Tornadoes (16-7).
COPENHAGEN TO PLAY HARTFORD
Copenhagen found out it will be playing Section 2’s Hartford Central in the state semifinals after Hartford beat Section 7’s Boquet Valley, 57-51, in a Class D quarterfinal Sunday at Clinton CC in Plattsburgh.
Karlee Nims scored 29 points and Gabbie McFarren added 15 for the Tanagers (20-4), who play the Golden Knights (22-2) in the semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday at Hudson Valley CC.
Abbey Schwoebel scored 21 points and Ella Lobdell finished with 18 points for the Griffins (18-6).
