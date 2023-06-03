POTSDAM — Indian River’s memorable girls lacrosse season will continue to the state Class C final four this Friday after a 17-3 win over Canton in a quarterfinal game Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
The Warriors (17-2) will play either Section 11’s Bayport-Blue Point or Section 8’s Manhasset in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at SUNY Cortland.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” Warriors coach Victoria Fusco said of reaching the final four. “It’s not something we expected going into the season at the beginning of March. We are executing our game plans and playing great lacrosse.
“It’s the chemistry, how well they play together. They know when each other is cutting. They throw the pass before they even know the other is going to be there. They are doing a great job playing together, playing as a team.”
Indian River, which is making its first state tournament appearance, had no trouble dispatching the Golden Bears (16-3), scoring just 26 seconds into the game and picking up the running clock with a 10-goal lead with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the first half.
“We wanted to set the tone early,” Fusco said. “We came off the bus slow last game, but we can come out of the gate and be ready to play. (Friday) we will play our hardest and play our best,”
Michaela Dellis sparked the Warriors with the early goal and scored again a few minutes later to give Indian River a 2-0 lead.
The Warriors scored the first four goals of the game.
“It really got us going,” Dellis said of her quick goal. “In the last game we started off a little slow. We needed to pick it up this game and that’s what we did. Dominating on the draws helps us a lot and knowing where people are on the field so we can get any opportunity we can.”
After two more goals from Dellis put them up 7-1, the Warriors’ Ravan Marsell scored three of the next four goals to give Indian River an 11-1 edge.
“We moved the ball incredibly,” Marsell said. “When we can have the ball in the offensive end, I think everybody has opportunities. For this game, to have running time in the first half was such a great feeling. (The final four) is something we’ve never done before, so I’m excited to see where it takes us next week.”
A goal from Alli LaMora, her second of the opening half, gave Indian River a 12-1 advantage by halftime.
The Warriors scored two more goals on free position plays, on shots from Lilly Walsh and Dellis to extend their lead to 14-1.
Canton’s first two goals also came on free position plays on shots from Olivia Francey in the first half, and Vivian Coburn stopped a 10-goal streak for the Warriors with 1:07 into the second half.
“I was really proud of the team we had,” Canton coach Murphy Newman said. “We did a lot of things we wanted to achieve this year. Games like this are huge. It’s really important to play higher-level teams and give them that exposure. It was such a young team.”
Dellis finished with six goals and two assists, and Marsell scored four goals with two assists.
Keena LaLonde scored three goals with two assists and Lilly Walsh added two goals.
Canton’s final goal came with 1:30 left on a shot from Francey, with Coburn assisting.
