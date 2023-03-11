Hockey puck logo

BUFFALO — The Skaneateles boys hockey team kept Salmon River from relaying the top spot in the Division II rankings into the top prize at the state championships Saturday.

“They’re good, we’re good. Both teams forechecked well. Both teams played hard. Both goalies played well. It’s real hard to get to this game and a lot of things fell into place for us on the way here this year. It just happen for us today,” coach Tim Cook said after the Section 10 titlist Shamrocks dropped a 3-2 decision to the Section 3 champion Lakers at HarborCenter.

