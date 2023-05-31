CANTON — Hadley Alguire led Canton both pitching and hitting Wednesday as the Golden Bears defeated Section 7’s Saranac, 9-1, in a first-round game of the state Class B softball playoffs at Canton High School.
The Golden Bears (19-1 overall) face defending state champion Ichabod Crane at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Malta in a quarterfinal.
Hadley Alguire struck out nine in four innings and got Canton started with a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the bottom of the first inning.
“It was more of a team win,” Alguire said. “We all put the bats together. I worked really hard in the offseason and it’s finally paying off. When my teammates came and surrounded me (at home plate), that was really cool.
“I just had faith in my team (pitching) the whole time. It was really cool (playing at Canton). I’ve played on the field my whole life.”
Her younger sister, Tessa, singled with one out and scored on the home run. Hadley Alguire finished 2-for-4 and drove in Tessa again in the fifth.
Saranac (13-8) scored its only run in the second as Molly Dennis led off with an infield single and came around to score on a two-out hit from Olivia Squier.
“I thought we had a decent start,” Saranac coach Sam Campbell said. “We gave up a home run in the first, but then they didn’t score for a couple innings. We got a few kids on, we just couldn’t do anything with it, and then our hitting just kind of fell apart completely. We had the two bad innings.”
The Chiefs struggled to hit Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy, who pitched the last three innings and struck out seven without allowing a hit.
“It was a huge spark,” Canton coach Mike Wentworth said of Hadley Alguire’s home run. “Hadley hits her spots and moves the ball well and Ava was just throwing gas today. She was throwing hard. Jeepers she was throwing hard.”
Canton did not score again until the fifth, which was led off by a bunt single from Courtney Peters. Peters scored on a double from Sydnee Francis and Francis scored when Tessa Alguire made it all the way to third base on a dropped third strike.
Tessa Alguire scored the final run of the inning on a hit from Hadley Alguire.
“I think running bases is very important and we’re a very good team at it,” Tessa Alguire said. “I think that’s one of our best strengths. I knew, even though I struck out, running bases would help our team get a lead.”
The Golden Bears added four more runs in the sixth, with pinch hitter Jenna Larrabee leading off with a double. Larrabee scored on a single from Francis, who later scored on an infield error.
Tessa Alguire, who reached first on the error, scored from first on another error on a ball hit by Hadley Alguire.
Hadley Alguire scored Canton’s final run on a single from Olivia Sero.
In addition to picking up two hits and driving in two runs, Francis, who came in to catch for Hoy, also threw out a Saranac runner attempting to steal second in the fifth.
“It’s been a goal of mine (to throw out a runner) and it’s great to happen in a state game and help the team out,” Francis said. “We just battled the whole game. We gave 100 percent the entire game and we always picked each other up and the next play was what we looked forward too.
“It was amazing. When I found out we got to play one last game here it was great. As soon as playoffs start you never know when your last practice is, your last time touching this field. Being able to win a state game in front of our home crowd was truly amazing.”
■ St. Lawrence Central’s softball season came to an end Tuesday with an 11-3 loss to Section 2’s Chatham in a Class C first-round game in Malta.
BOYS LACROSSE
MAINE-ENDWELL 19, MASSENA 7
The Red Raiders saw their banner season end in a loss to three-time Section 4 champion Maine-Endwell in the first round of the state Class C playoffs at the Maine-Endwell High School turf field.
“We stuck close to them for a while,” coach Jim Morrell said after the Raiders battled the Spartans to a 3-3 tie through the first quarter but were outscored 10-3 over the next two as they ended their season with a 16-3 record.
“We had a lot of situations where their goalie would make a save and they got the ball out of their end quickly and caught us down a man. Most of their goals were scored off their transition.”
“We had a great season,” he added. “We have a lot of younger guys and hopefully this will be a learning experience for our kids going forward.”
Trysen Sunday (two assists) and Brady Frost anchored the Massena attack with two goals each. Taka Thompson (two assists), Ronin Oakes (an assist) and Drew Smutz connected for the other goals. Payton Puente logged an assist and Owen Converse turned aside 12 shots.
Gabriel Thompson led Maine-Endwell with seven goals and two assists. Tyler Matthews contributed four goals and seven helpers, and netminder Samuel Toton made 13 saves.
