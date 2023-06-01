CANTON — The first state playoff game in Canton baseball history came to a frustrating conclusion as Section 7’s Ticonderoga rallied from a two-run deficit in the top of the seventh inning and wound up winning, 10-4, in an eight-inning contest in a Class C first-round game at St. Lawrence University.

“It was absolutely phenomenal,” Canton coach Matt Caufield said of the entire experience. “It was phenomenal because of guys like (seniors) Nate Romano, David Zuhlsdorf, Erich Zuhlsdorf and Luke Wentworth, that taught these younger kids how to be true believers in being champions. That’s what it’s all about. The life lessons that were learned today, by losing a game that we had in our hands, will go a long way.

