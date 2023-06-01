CANTON — The first state playoff game in Canton baseball history came to a frustrating conclusion as Section 7’s Ticonderoga rallied from a two-run deficit in the top of the seventh inning and wound up winning, 10-4, in an eight-inning contest in a Class C first-round game at St. Lawrence University.
“It was absolutely phenomenal,” Canton coach Matt Caufield said of the entire experience. “It was phenomenal because of guys like (seniors) Nate Romano, David Zuhlsdorf, Erich Zuhlsdorf and Luke Wentworth, that taught these younger kids how to be true believers in being champions. That’s what it’s all about. The life lessons that were learned today, by losing a game that we had in our hands, will go a long way.
“It was a fantastic season. I really think we should be playing Saturday, but Ticonderoga never gave up either.”
The Sentinels (11-7 overall) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead. Jackson Dorsett and Garrett Drinkwine drew walks then scored on a double to left field from Nathan LaCourse.
LaCourse then scored a go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to center from Dom Crossman.
“The key was to keep the same approach at the plate and it worked out,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said.
Canton (9-8) answered in the bottom of the seventh with a run to send the game to an extra inning.
Erich Zuhlsdorf was hit by a pitch, moved to second base on a bunt from his twin brother, David, then advanced to third on a single from Nate Romano. Charlie Todd bunted him home to tie the game.
The Sentinels put the game away in the top of the eighth, sending 11 players to the plate and scoring six runs on five hits.
LaCourse lined another double to drive in two more runs in the inning and then scored on a double from Collin Lauzon.
“I just wanted to make contact with a base hit and drive in the runs,” LaCourse said. “It felt great. I turned on (the pitch) a lot more.”
Prior to the seventh, the Sentinels had scored just one run on three hits as Canton starting pitcher David Zuhlsdorf struck out nine.
Canton took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third.
Erich Zuhlsdorf was hit by a pitch with one out. David Zuhsldorf followed with a walk and then Romano reached on an infield single to load the bases.
Todd walked to score Erich Zuhlsdorf and Luke Wentworth reached on a fielder’s choice that scored David Zuhlsdorf.
Another bases-loaded walk, this one to Zadok Roiger, scored Romano with Canton’s third run.
Romano went 3-for-4 in his final high school game. He reached the state playoffs for the first time after losing Section 10 championship games as a sophomore and junior.
“This was a great taste playing some out-of-(Section 10) baseball, something we don’t get to do very often,” Romano said. “The third time was the charm, I guess (for winning a Section 10 title). I don’t think there was any quit in this team.”
■ Section 3’s Jamesville-DeWitt defeated Malone 11-3 in a Class A first-round game at Onondaga Community College. ... Salmon River defeated Section 2’s Ichabod Crane 8-7 in a 10-inning Class B first-round game in Gloversville. The Shamrocks will face Section 7’s Plattsburgh in a quarterfinal at SLU on Saturday.
