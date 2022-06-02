CANTON — The Peru Central baseball team made its share of mistakes but kept Salmon River Central from taking advantage Thursday at St. Lawrence University’s Tom Fay Field.
“Moving forward, we have to play better than we did today if we want to keep our season going,” coach Brian Marino said after the Nighthawks opened the NYSPHSAA Class B playoffs by surviving six errors in posting a 7-0 win over the Section 10 champion Shamrocks.
“We had some miscues but we rebounded from them and came up with the plays we needed to make,” Marino added.
Wyatt Penmore only allowed one hit through four-and-a-third innings in pitching the win. He struck out five and walked one while benefitting from three inning-ending double plays that snuffed out the only real scoring threats generated by Salmon River. Zach O’Connell then came on to close the win with two-and-two-third innings of scoreless relief.
“Our pitchers did a good job on the mound but the three double-plays that we had were key,” Marino said “Wyatt had a nice game going but we didn’t want him to throw more pitches than he had to and Zach came in and did a nice job of finishing up. Now we have all three of our top pitchers available to pitch Saturday.”
Peru improved to 19-2-1 overall and will now travel to SUNY Plattsburgh on Saturday to play host to Section 2 champion Schuylerville. Salmon River ends the season at 13-5.
“We knew that they were going to be good but I thought we hung in there,” Shamrocks coach Tim Cook said. “We had guys on base the whole game but they made the plays then needed to make.”
The only run the Nighthawks needed came right away as Nolan Manchester led the game off by reaching on one of only two errors committed by the Shamrocks. He moved to second on a groundball out and then to third on a wild pitch before coming home to score in front of an infield single by Ryan Maggy, who scored the second run of the inning when Landon Duprey hit into a groundball out.
Peru added three more runs in the third inning with Duprey capping the rally with a two-run single. The Nighthawks tacked on solo runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
The top four batters in the Peru lineup accounted for the majority of the offense with Maggy going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI, and Duprey going 2-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored.
Caiden Cartier went the first six innings in taking the loss. He finished with six strikeouts while walking four and surrendering four hits.
SOFTBALL
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 6, AUSABLE VALLEY 5 (8)
The Flyers were led by winning pitcher Madison Weaver, who struck out five and whacked a double to help her own cause in their state first-round extra-inning victory over the Patriots at SUNY Plattsburgh.
AuSable Valley’s Haley Hickey shouldered the loss in the circle. Shea Durgan recorded two RBIs for the Patriots
Norwood-Norfolk will now meet Greenwich of Section 2 on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Luther Forest Complex in Malta.
TROY 16, MASSENA 1
In a Class A matchup at the Luther Forest Complex in Malta, the Flying Horses (21-2) scored six runs in the first inning then closed out the Red Raiders with a seven-run surge in the fourth.
Olivia DeCetise had 12 strikeouts and walked two going the distance for the win. She also led the way offensively with a single, three runs scored and an RBI.
Joslynn Bay and Kristen Oliver had the lone Massena hits. Mikayla Ashley came around to score the only run in the second inning as a pinch runner for Oliver, who had reached via fielder’s choice. Isabelle Wilson took the loss.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SKANEATELES 14, SALMON RIVER 3
Salmon River faced Section 3 champion Skaneateles, in the Class D subregional. The Shamrocks fell to the Lakers, 14-3, after Skaneateles ran away with the contest in the first half and rode a 6-0 run into halftime.
After going undefeated in the 2021 and 2022 regular season, Salmon River was dealt its first defeat since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — when it lost in the Class D regional game to Skaneateles.
Wynter Jock, Tallis Tarbell and Kawenokwiio Mitchell through a Laker defense made of steel found the net on Thursday to supply the Shamrocks with their offense.
Bella Brogan powered the Lakers’ offense with four goals.
The Lakers stirred up another frame-consuming run in the second half to put the game away.
Skaneateles led Salmon River, 9-1, at the break.
FULTON 20, CANTON 7
Mya Carroll and Carleigh Patterson both scored six goals to lead Fulton past the Golden Bears in a Class C first-round game at Jamesville-DeWitt.
Vivian Coburn led Canton with three goals.
TRACK AND FIELD
FIVE FROM FL GOING TO STATES
South Jefferson senior Elise Hill won three events to highlight Frontier League athletes at the Section 3 state qualifiers at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Hill collected victories in the wheelchair 100 meters, 200, shot put and discuss in Division II. South Lewis senior Lexi Bernard was the top runner in her division in 1,500.
In Division II boys, Beaver River’s Colton Kempney dominated the 1,600 with a time of 4:14.28, nearly 13 seconds ahead of second place.
South Lewis was the top Division II runner in the 800.
Watertown’s Donaven Turner won the 400 meters to win the Division I boys race. Turned edged out Ryan Senf of Central Square to clinch a spot at states.
Carthage senior McKinley Fielding placed third in the 1,500 and 3,000 in Division I girls.
