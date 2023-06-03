AMSTERDAM — Jordan Snell lined a bases-loaded triple in the top of the fourth inning to lead Parishville-Hopkinton to an 8-6 win over Section 2’s Hartford in a Class D quarterfinal baseball game Saturday.
The Panthers will face Section 5’s Northstar Christian in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday at SUNY Broome.
Jon Snell threw a complete game for the Panthers.
PLATTSBURGH 9, SALMON RIVER 3
Salmon River fell in Class B regional final of the state playoffs to Section 7’s Plattsburgh 3 on a windy day afternoon at St. Lawrence University’s Tom Fay Field.
The Hornets got on a roll with two runs in the third inning and kept it going as the Shamrocks struggled to get hits off of Hornets pitcher Trenton Griffiths.
Plattsburgh (15-6) earned a spot in the state final four with the win and will face Depew (Section 6) on Friday at Union-Endicott High School for a berth in the state title game.
“We were right there today, it just didn’t go our way,” Shamrocks head coach Tim Cook said. “We followed our plan and did what we had to do.
The Hornets rode the arm of Griffiths, who threw a no-hitter through four innings, using a mixture of slicing curveballs and off-speed pitches to keep the Shamrock bats at bay.
After a scoreless first two innings, Jace Lacey got the Plattsburgh offense going with a two-run double to take the lead, and the Hornets followed up with three runs in the fourth to take a firm 5-0 lead just over halfway through the game.
Salmon River got a few runners in scoring position, but Griffiths held off any attempts at a rally with his consistent pitching under pressure.
The Hornets broke the game open in the fifth when Braeden Calkins knocked a three-run double to right-center field to make it a 9-0 Plattsburgh lead before the Shamrocks got out of the inning.
Dylan Johnson got the Shamrocks on the board after a walk with the bases loaded, but that was all they got as a strikeout from Bronson Bero left three runners on base.
Runs from Rick Chatland and Luke Miller in the bottom of the seventh threatened a Shamrocks’ rally, but Plattsburgh reliever Warren Miller notched back-to-back strikeouts to end the game and send the Hornets to the state semifinals.
Despite the loss, the Shamrocks made school history by being the first Salmon River baseball team to advance to the regional final. The Shamrocks also were the first team in school history to win back- to-back Section 10 Central Division titles and consecutive Section 10 Class B titles.
Griffiths fanned six batters on the mound and scored a run for Plattsburgh. Miller also struck out six in relief duty.
For Salmon River, Chatland notched a hit and an RBI, while Miller singled and scored.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SKANEATELES 15, SALMON RIVER 2
It was another remarkable run to the state playoffs, but Salmon River saw its dream of a state title fall short in the regional final against Section 3 Class D champion Skaneateles on a brisk and breezy day at SUNY Potsdam.
Skaneateles (18-1) scored the game’s first goal just over three minutes in and never looked back en route to victory, a win that advances the Lakers to the final four in Cortland. Skaneateles will take on the winner of Mattituck (Section 11) versus Cold Spring Harbor (Section 8) at 9 a.m. Friday at Cortland High School, with the victor advancing to the title game at 9 a.m. Saturday at SUNY Cortland’s White Field.
The Lakers were quick and methodical in picking up the road win in Potsdam, taking care of ground-ball possessions and quickly moving up the field into multiple offensive sets, which produced 10 first-half goals and limited the Shamrocks (17-2) to one score in each half.
The Shamrocks did have a better-than-average season, tying Section 10 rival and Class C representative Canton for the regular-season title, then defeating the Golden Bears that handed them their only blemish for a fourth straight Section 10 championship. Skaneateles took a 1-0 lead just over three minutes in, with Rachel Hackler (2 goals-0 assists) scoring the game’s opening goal with a Salmon River player in the chair on a two-minute penalty.
Just over two minutes later, the Lakers’ Paige Willard (2-3) made a two-goal game, then Lilly Marquardt (2-2) netted the eventual game-winning goal with the state game less than 13 minutes old. Skaneateles worked its way to a 7-0 lead before Salmon River’s McKenzie Francis-Chubb put the ball in the net past the Lakers goalie and spoil the shutout bid of keeper Emily Evans, who finished with four saves.
The Lakers connected for three unanswered markers and held a 10-1 lead at the break.
Francis-Chubb scored her second of the game, with both assisted by Ariyah LaFrance.
Skaneateles senior Bella Brogan led the way with four goals and an assist.
■ In state Class C boys lacrosse quarterfinal play, Section 3 champion Marcellus defeated Section 10 titlist Ogdensburg Free Academy, 18-6, at West Genesee High School in Camillus. The Mustangs (17-3) earned their first trip to the state semifinals against Section 5’s Penn Yan at Cortland-Tompkins Community College. OFA’s season ends at 13-6.
SOFTBALL
ICHABOD CRANE 16, CANTON 5
The Golden Bears (19-2) scored four runs in the top of the first inning but defending state champion Ichabod Crane responded with four of its own and went on to win the Class B quarterfinal in Malta.
Sydnee Francis finished with two hits for Canton. Tessa Alguire doubled and Ava Hoy tripled in the first for the Golden Bears.
TROY 14, MASSENA 0
Kristen Oliver picked up the only hit for Massena (8-10) in the fifth inning of a Class A quarterfinal loss to Troy in Malta.
■ Section 3 champion Poland shut out Edwards-Knox 7-0 in a Class D quarterfinal in Syracuse.
Times sportswriter Cap Carey contributed to this article.
