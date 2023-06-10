MIDDLETOWN — A pair of Frontier League athletes picked up medals on the final day of the state Outdoor Track and Field Championship meet Saturday at Middletown High School.
South Jefferson junior James King finished second in the boys Division II pentathlon and third in the federation with 3,231 points.
Camden’s James King won both the Division II title and the federation title with 3,498 points. Goshen’s Jaden Bisano won Division I and finished second overall with 3,408 points.
South Jefferson’s King finished with the most points in the high jump and was third in the final event, the 1,500-meter run. Earlier, he finished 12th in the long jump. He was 11th in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the shot put Friday.
Saturday’s other medalist was South Lewis junior Brynn Bernard in the girls Division II 2,000-meter steeplechase.
She finished fifth in Division II and ninth overall with a time of 7 minutes, 9.43 seconds, setting a personal record.
“We are pretty excited,” South Lewis coach Jack Bernard said. “It was a five-second (personal record) after running in the 3,000 (Friday). She had to run hard.”
Said Brynn Bernard, “I’m very excited. (The race) was pretty good. The water (pit) was nice and cool and refreshing. I got a good start and kept the pace. I was in a pack for a bit.
“We broke up and then caught up with each other. I did feel pretty strong today and I’m pretty happy with my time. I ran a (personal record) so I’m happy with that.”
