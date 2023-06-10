MIDDLETOWN — A pair of Frontier League athletes picked up medals on the final day of the state Outdoor Track and Field Championship meet Saturday at Middletown High School.

South Jefferson junior James King finished second in the boys Division II pentathlon and third in the federation with 3,231 points.

