CLAYTON — Thousand Islands made it clear in its 18-7 Section 3 Class D East victory over Sandy Creek on Friday night that the team’s identity is centered around the defense.
The Vikings proved that point in the opening two minutes when they forced the Comets into a safety on their first drive and then again midway through the second half on a strip tackle that resulted in a fumble recovery for the Vikings (1-2).
For much of the first three weeks, it’s been TI’s defense that has shined, and head coach Ryan Kendall, a defense-minded coach at heart, is proud of that.
“I love it, I’ve been a defensive guy the whole time, I started my career as a defensive coordinator, I take a lot of pride in the defense,” Kendall said. “The coaches get together and we spend a ridiculous amount of time on Sundays putting together game plans and we rep them all week at practice and our scout team at practice gives us a heck of a look, competitive. There’s a lot of pride in defense, those low numbers is a pride spot for this program.”
This is the third straight week that Thousand Islands’ defense has held up well — it allowed only six points to Onondaga in week one and then gave up 20 to Waterville over the course of a double-overtime game.
Sandy Creek (0-3) attempted to find different ways to be productive. Quarterback Ethan Hollister completed seven of his 15 pass attempts for a total of 49 yards, 33 of which were caught by Zach Paternoster. He didn’t throw any interceptions but a few of his passes went through the hands of the Vikings’ secondary.
While Hollister struggled to pick up momentum passing, the Comets’ run game struggled. Adam Hilton picked up a team high-31 yards and, like Hollister, never really gained enough momentum.
Thousand Islands’ defensive front played a major role. Nick Gokey finished with seven tackles and two sacks. Chris Wetterhahn and Colby Stewart also each contributed a sack.
“Our defense is just on top of it, we try to limit the big plays the big runs and the big passes,” TI cornerback Micah Ingerson said. “Anything we can do to stop them.”
The defense ultimately pitched a shutout, Sandy Creek’s only points came on a fumble recovered for a touchdown by Ethan Hollister in the opening minutes of the second half that gave the Comets a 7-2 lead.
That was really the last miscue that the Vikings had on offense, which had failed up to that point to finish off drives that appeared have scoring potential.
That changed that immediately following the Sandy Creek touchdown when Thousand Islands capped off an 8-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Emmet Baker, who finished the game having rushed the ball 37 times for a total of 172 yards and two touchdowns. It was a much needed performance following the Vikings’ offensive struggles the first two weeks.
“We pushed our line this week and we got it in the game, so that’s all that counts,” Baker said. “I think that we just went harder and wanted it really bad.”
For the first time this season Thousand Islands’ offensive line was coming through, something that was emphasized throughout the week and at halftime of Friday’s game.
“The nice thing with seeing the offensive line come together as a whole unit, right from the quick side tackle all the way to the tight end, that was the first complete game that the offensive line has put together,” Kendall said. “It didn’t even really take effect until the second half. When they can click, it is unbelievable.”
