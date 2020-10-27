With a week and a half of the fall season left to go, the remaining schools in the Frontier League have decided to cancel the rest of their fall schedules for all sports, effective immediately. The schools include South Lewis, Copenhagen and Lowville.
The decision comes amid an outbreak in Lewis County that’s resulted in dozens of new virus cases, two of which have been found in a Beaver River Central School student and staff member, and another positive case in a Lowville Academy student. As of Monday evening, the total number of confirmed cases in the county since March has risen to 126.
Last Friday, Beaver River transitioned to a remote learning model for two weeks after a student and staff member were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19; this ended their fall sports season.
Over the weekend, 89 Lewis County student athletes and 17 coaches were tested for the coronavirus at Lewis County Health System in Lowville and all tests came back negative. On Monday evening, Lowville confirmed that a student (it’s unclear whether or not it’s an athlete) had tested positive for the virus and that the school will be transitioning to remote learning on Tuesday, with intentions of going back to in-person learning later this week.
With the virus trending in a less than ideal direction, the superintendents at Lowville, Copenhagen and South Lewis felt it was best to cancel their remaining fall sports seasons. This includes boys and girls soccer, tennis, boys and girls cross country and swimming, which just began its season this past week.
“It’s exactly what we didn’t want to happen, Beaver River had a positive case and had to go remote, Lowville got their first yesterday and had to go remote and that left South Lewis and Copenhagen,” Copenhagen Superintendent Scott Connell said. “We just kind of felt that rather than prolong, we feel like at some point we’re probably going to have one (case) as well. In the interest of safety, and not even if that one person was an athlete, that’s going to impact everything else.”
Connell, also the assistant executive director of the Frontier League, was adamant that the decision to cancel sports, and the outbreak each school is currently trying to fend off, was not due to poor execution of safety protocols in athletics.
“We really want people to understand that we did everything right,” Connell said. “We’re not canceling this season because we tried to push the envelope and our kids got sick. We have no positive cases of any athlete. We did it right, we masked we socially distanced, we did everything right. This was an adult thing, this was a thing at a church and a thing at an auction that’s causing these positive cases in our kids. I hope people understand that we’re not canceling because we pushed the envelope and lost.”
Nearly 50 cases in Lewis County have been linked to a church gathering at Apostolic Christian Church on Oct. 11.
Of the Lewis County schools — Lowville, Beaver River, Copenhagen and South Lewis — only Beaver River and Lowville have experienced positive cases. Copenhagen and South Lewis have students home in quarantine after possible exposure.
For the athletes at the four Lewis County schools, their fall sports season ends after only a week and half worth of games. According to Connell, the athletic directors at Copenhagen, Lowville, South Lewis and Beaver River may petition the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to be able to play out their remaining season during the Fall Sports II season, which begins on March 1.
“We’re hoping that since we played a quarter of our season, that we can petition to the state (association) to be able to play in the Fall II season,” Connell.
This is an unprecedented situation, making the rules surrounding the feasibility of this move unclear. Connell is hoping since most teams only played a handful of games — others like swimming having not participated in any — that the NYSPHSAA and Section 3 will grant them the opportunity to play in March as well.
“I feel like we all have a good shot,” Connell said of Lewis County schools being able to compete in the Fall II season. “It seems like the state has their rules, but they have no rules for this. They’ve been very school-friendly when making these decisions, it’s not a hard line in the book.”
The idea of petitioning is not set in stone for all schools just yet, as Connell expects the athletic directors to come together to discuss it more in the future. Lowville’s athletic director, Rob Goss, didn’t want to comment on the possibility of his school petitioning the state association for the Red Raiders to restart their sports in the Fall II season — it’s something he still needs to discuss with his superintendent, Rebecca Dunckel-King.
Despite it being a shortened season, Goss was happy with what he saw out of the student athletes.
“While I’m disappointed, I’m just really happy that the kids had the opportunity that they had,” Goss said. “Every school that we played was great, the kids, the officials, everybody worked together to get this opportunity for them.”
