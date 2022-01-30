Warriors, Wildcats split in state dual tournament

SYRACUSE — Indian River and Gouverneur each went 1-1 in their respective divisions at the NYSPHSAA Dual Meet Championships at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Both teams lost their respective opening matches, but bounced back with second-match wins. Indian River lost its opener to Section 6’s Starpoint, 37-33, but topped Fox Lane of Section 1, 35-34, in the second match. Tommah Gummow (110), Alex Booth (132) and Jake Whitmore (215) each won both individual matches.
Gouverneur fell to Falconer of Section 6, 39-24, but finished the day with a 34-27 win over Edgemont of Section 1. James Minckler (102), Cyler Baer (118), Trayton Tupper (145), Vandavian Way (172) and Carter Baer (189) each won both their matches.
Minisink Valley of Section 9 won in Division I and Section 4’s Tioga took the Division II title.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MAINE-ENDWELL 56, SOUTH JEFFERSON 43
Jackie Piddock passed Cicero-North Syracuse and WNBA star Breanna Stewart on the all-time Section 3 scoring list with 17 points during South Jefferson’s loss to Maine-Endwell in a nonleague game at Liverpool. Stewart recorded 2,367 points during her high school career.
Savannah Hodges added 12 points for South Jefferson (8-7).
INDIAN RIVER 61, BISHOP GRIMES 31
Adrien LaMora scored 26 points as the Warriors downed the Cobras in a nonleague game at Philadelphia.
Bella Davis chipped in with 14 points for Indian River (15-2).
HERMON-DEKALB 38, WATERTOWN 29
Olivia Simser led a balanced attack with 14 points as Hermon-DeKalb pulled away from Watertown for the nonleague victory in Watertown.
Jayla O’Donnell followed with 11 points and Ellie McQuade scored 10 for the Demons (8-4).
IMMACULATE HEART CENTRAL 71, SACKETS HARBOR 25
Emeline Barton struck for 27 points to pace Immaculate Heart Central’s nonleague victory over Sackets Harbor in Watertown. Tori Ledoux contributed 18 points for the Cavaliers (9-5). Emily Bombard added 10 points.
GENERAL BROWN 66, THOUSAND ISLANDS 24
Kori Nichols led three players in double figures with 14 points as General Brown rolled to Frontier League victory in a matchup of division leaders in Dexter.
Ainsley Fuller contributed 13 points and Maddie Ferris added 12 for the Lions (16-1, 13-1).
Delaney Wiley finished with 12 points for the Vikings (10-4, 9-4).
AUSABLE VALLEY 55, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 41
Kylee Kellison scored 10 points to lead the Flyers (8-7) in a nonleague loss to AuSable Valley in Norwood.
HARRISVILLE 61, MORRISTOWN 43
Maegan Kackison generated 26 points as Harrisville pulled away for the Northern Athletic Conference West Division victory in Harrisville.
Isabel Miller added 14 points and Evelyn Winters 11 for the Pirates (2-11, 1-6).
Laurel Vinch scored 13 points for Morristown (3-11, 0-7), and Isabelle Woodcock added 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 71, BEAVER RIVER 29
Dalton Myers and Brody Brown each put up 17 points as the unbeaten Red Raiders sailed out to a 38-13 halftime lead en route to the crossover victory in Beaver Falls.
Elijah Engelhart and Reggie McCollum added nine points apiece for Lowville (15-0, 12-0), which with the win clinched at least a share of the Frontier League’s “B” Division regular-season title.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 44, INDIAN RIVER 41
Evan Widrick and Nolan Widrick each supplied 12 points as South Jefferson held off Indian River for a Frontier League interdivision victory in Philadelphia.
The Spartans (10-6, 7-5) led by eight after three quarters then prevailed after the Warriors outscored them 11-6 in the fourth.
Reagan Alexander scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers, for Indian River (4-12, 2-8).
GENERAL BROWN 64, THOUSAND ISLANDS 28
Kacy Lennox connected for 12 points and 10 rebounds as General Brown defeated Thousand Islands in a crossover game in Dexter.
Luke Heller and Aidan McManaman each scored 11 points for the Lions (12-3, 10-3), and Tucker Rosbrook posted 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Ryan Pavlot and Brayden Wiley shared the scoring lead for the Vikings (6-10, 5-9) with 12 points apiece.
CARTHAGE 40, MASSENA 35
Ashton Norton scored a game-high 13 points to pace the Comets to a nonleague win over the Red Raiders in Massena.
Makiah Johnson chipped in with 10 points for Carthage (6-9).
Colin Patterson scored 11 points to lead Massena (6-6).
OLD FORGE 59, HARRISVILLE 54
Tucker Kelly scored 20 points for Harrisville in a nonleague loss at Old Forge.
Tanner Sullivan scored 16 points and Will Taylor supplied 12 for the Pirates (10-5).
CHATEAUGAY 53, SETON CATHOLIC 29
Ethan Cook scored 19 points to lead Chateaugay past Section 7’s Seton Catholic in a nonleague game in Chateaugay.
Walker Martin added 16 points for the Bulldogs (16-1).
BOYS HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 5, CANTON 3
Ashton Adams and Connor Foster both scored two goals as St. Lawrence Central defeated Canton in a Northern Athletic Conference intradivision game in Brasher Falls.
Charlie Dow also scored for the Larries (7-8 overall, 6-6 division).
Tanner Hazelton, Rhett Palmer and Jonney McLear scored for Canton (7-6, 3-2).
GIRLS HOCKEY
MASSENA 5, PLATTSBURGH 3
Brooke Terry picked up three goals as the Red Raiders (11-3-1) defeated the Hornets in a nonleague game in Massena.
Ella Matejcik and Harper Oates also scored.
